Meet your Big Park Council representative: Jan Lisowski

Who do you represent on Big Park Council and what kind of member is it: RAM (Residential), BOA (Business Owner) or EIM Educational Institution)? Briefly describe its character or anything that makes it unique.
Lisowski: I represent the Village of Oak Creek Association. VOCA is the largest H.O,A. in Big Park.
Current/Past Officers and Committee/Project Chairs, describe your title and responsibilities. What have been your most interesting challenges and successes with the Council?
Lisowski: I have held no positions on the council other than VOCA rep.
Do you work full time, part time, retired or retired part time?
Lisowski: Retired
How many years have you lived in the Big Park/Village of Oak Creek area and from where did you come? What do you like best and least about living here?
Lisowski: My wife and I have been living here for 13 years. We moved here from Massachusetts. We had visited several times and caught “Red Rock Fever."
What are your favorite pastimes, interests and/or community involvements?
Lisowski: I have been a Forest Service Volunteer since moving here. I am president of the board of directors of the Arizona Natural History Association (we operate the gift shops in the Forest Service visitor centers in the Coconino and several surrounding forests.
I am on the Board of Directors of the Village of Oak Creek Association.
What is one of your proudest accomplishments and/or one of your most memorable experiences?
Lisowski: My years in the machinery Industry.
