Rowe Fine Art Gallery says thanks with ‘Full of HeART’ exhibit

Rowe Fine Art Gallery is sending love to art collectors in February with its annual collector appreciation show. Full of HeART happens February 1 from 5 to 8 p.m. during the Sedona Gallery Association’s 1st Friday Gallery Tour.

Ever since gallery owners Ken and Monica Rowe opened their doors nine years ago, they have designated the first Friday in February as the day they show appreciation to their clients.

If you have ever purchased a Ken Rowe sculpture or a piece of art from Rowe Fine Art Gallery, you are invited to stop by for a special sweet treat. And if you’ve never purchased art from the gallery, this is the perfect time to browse its selection of sculptures, paintings and jewelry, like the latest pendant from Sedona artist Liam Herbert. Balanced is available in sterling silver or gold (by special order) and would be a wonderful gift for your sweetheart.

To top it all off, a decadent chocolate fountain will be flowing all night long during Full of HeART. Whether or not you’ve purchased art from the gallery, you are invited to choose from an assortment of fruits and snacks, and delight in dipping the treats into the rich dark chocolate. After all, what’s love without chocolate?

“This is one of my favorite shows of the year,” says Monica. “Ken and I are grateful for the art collectors who have supported us for the past 30-plus years. During the our monthly shows, we shine the spotlight on our award-winning family of artists, but in February, it’s all about you, the art lovers who have given us and our artists a great life.”

Rowe Fine Art Gallery represents traditional and contemporary southwestern artists. The gallery, located under the bell tower in Patio de las Campanas at Tlaquepaque Arts & Crafts Village, is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information, call 928-282-8877 or visit www.rowegallery.com.