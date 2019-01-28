Sedona Heritage Museum to host Tribute to Loretta Benore Feb. 5

Loretta Benore, our favorite local historian, passed away unexpectedly but peacefully at her Village home on December 21, 2018 with her husband of 57 years, David, nearby.

Loretta told wonderful stories of local history in her popular “Days of Yore” column in The Villager for more than ten years in the 2000s. With the success of her 2016 book, “History, Hilarity and Heartbreak”, the stories have been updated and expanded and have been exclusively excerpted again for the Villager.

Loretta was preceded in death by her parents Walter and Sophie Murzynski and her sister Patricia. She was born and married in Toledo, Ohio, and moved to Arvada, CO with her husband and their two sons in 1973. She received a B.A. in History and a M.S.S. in Social Science with emphases in both Criminal Justice and Public Policy. Loretta worked in Colorado’s First Judicial District Attorney’s office for many years before retiring with her husband in 1998 to The Village of Oak Creek.

She was an accomplished snow skier for 30 years in Colorado and played golf for 48 years, the last 20 years at Oak Creek Country Club.

Loretta was also an enthusiastic supporter of the Sedona Heritage Museum, being a docent there for 20 years. She was one of the founding members of the Sedona Questers and a 20 year member of University Women of Sedona.

Loretta’s children are Jennifer Lynn McIllwain (Jacksonville, FL), Matthew David Benore (Firestone, CO), and Jeremy David Benore (Henderson, CO).

A funeral mass was held for Loretta at St. John Vianney Roman Catholic Church on Dec. 28, 2018 at 10 AM. On Jan. 2, 2019, Loretta was interred in St. Francis of Assisi mausoleum in Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Wheat Ridge, CO.

The Sedona Heritage Museum will host a Tribute to Loretta on Tuesday February 5 from 3-5 p.m. in their historic Packing Shed at 735 Jordan Road in Uptown Sedona. Friends of Loretta are invited to come and share stories about her and share hugs with others who are feeling the void from losing her.

A memorial fund has been established to benefit the Museum for donations in her name. Donations can be mailed to the Sedona Historical Society, 735 Jordan Rd, Sedona AZ 86336, or call 928-282-7038.



In addition, her wonderful book, “History, Hilarity and Heartbreak” is available for sale and also benefits the museum.

Loretta enjoyed life and always had a smile for people around her. She was truly a joy to know.