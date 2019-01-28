Sedona Village Business Association happenings for February

Congratulations to Crystal Hoyle on becoming our new President. Best wishes to Rebecca Miller who took a corporate position with Edward Jones; we all wish you luck in your future endeavors.

Welcome our newest SVBA members: Beaver Creek Traders, Rotary Club of Sedona/Village, Village Bath & Body Shop, Tortas De Fuego Bar & Grill, and Alpha Beta Gamma Wealth Management.

Educational opportunities will be starting in February at our Lunch and Learn. February will be a member’s only lecture. Look for your private email invitation. Check out our website for future lectures.

Coming in May will be our May Madness, members networking and mingle party with food and refreshments. Members may join us for free and bring a guest for just $10. Additional information to be announced next month.

Members, please make sure your dues are paid by February 15th 2019 to enjoy member benefits and be included in the next edition of our “Stay and Play” brochure which is distributed throughout Sedona and the Sedona Village.

Please join us at our next board meeting on Tuesday, February, 19th from 4-5:30 p.m. at the Hilton. Find out about exciting new events in the Sedona Village. Everyone is welcome.

The Big Park Regional Coordinating Council, BBPRC, meets the 2nd Thursday of each month at the VOC Fire Station (125 Slide Rock Road) from 9:00 am to 10:30 am.

SVBA is looking for a volunteer to help us with our marketing efforts, minutes, etc. Please contact our President Crystal Hoyle at Crystalh@swhm.com or call her at 928-284-0711 for additional information. sedonavillagebusinessassociation.org