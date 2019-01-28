VOC's Sedona Vista Village retail area, hotel work right on schedule

We’re happy to announce that the façade renovation of the Sedona Vista Village retail area is just about complete. New stucco, new rusted steel architectural highlights and new earth tone colors should all be in place within weeks.

Lisa Dahl has begun construction of tenant improvements for her Butterfly (gourmet) Burger restaurant at the entryway, with a scheduled opening in June of this year.



And Lisa is finalizing the construction drawings for permit applications to Yavapai County for the new Pisa Lisa restaurant in the shopping center at the corner of Jacks Canyon Road.

A lease is being finalized with Village Yoga for Suite C-1, the location of the old Worm Bookstore, with an expected opening of Village Yoga (with fresh juices) to be this March. The proprietor of Village Yoga is local yoga teacher, Erin Schaad.

Tortas De Fuego has opened in the old Marketplace Café location, with a lot of Villagers already enjoying their delicious family recipes.



The new Element Hotel is now having windows installed and the exterior walls waterproofed as an underlayer for the ultimate wall finishes. The hotel construction is on schedule for the opening of the hotel this September.

Finally, the Perimeter Plan for the property with new landscaping and perimeter half-walls and new signage is scheduled for construction and installation this March and April.

In sum, by May, 2019 the retail area is scheduled to be a completed, “brand new” shopping center. And in September 2019, the hotel is scheduled to be completed and opened, so that the entire Vista Village property will be a brand new Class A center for both the local community and tourists.