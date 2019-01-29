Goff sentenced to 7 years in Cornville home invasion

CAMP VERDE -- A second man involved in a violent Cornville home invasion case was sentenced to seven years in prison Jan. 22 at the Yavapai County Superior Court in Camp Verde.



The invasion occurred just after midnight on Sunday, June 3, 2018, according to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office. Four victims involved in the invasion sustained various injuries including severe lacerations, cuts, scrapes and a head contusion, according to YCSO.

Matthew Goff, 33, appeared out of custody before Yavapai County Superior Court Judge Michael Bluff. In December, he pleaded guilty to one count of burglary, once count of aggravated assault, one count of disorderly conduct and one count of misconduct involving weapons.

Goff’s codefendant, Adam Brock, was sentenced to eight years on Nov. 26. The two men were roommates at the time the invasion took place, according to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office. Brock was an ex-family member of one of the victims.

During the invasion Goff escorted one of the victims to the living room where young children were sleeping, YCSO officials said. Brock fired a shotgun toward the victim, but missed, hitting a VCR player instead.

According to victim impact statements, both the children and adults were psychologically impacted by the invasion.



One of the statements reads:

“I don’t trust anybody now. I’m over-cautious, over-protective, irritable. I don’t sleep at night now and don’t go anywhere at night.”