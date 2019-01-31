P&Z approves expansion in Old Town for residential use

COTTONWOOD -- Cottonwood Planning & Zoning approved the expansion of Dragonfly in Old Town Monday.

The project proposes a residential use in a commercial zone. It will consist of two second-story apartments. The project will include access to parking spaces located at the rear of the site and will be accessed from the ally.

The site, on 1037 N. Main St., has been used as a retail space with an outdoor courtyard for display and merchandise.

P&Z lauded the project for expanding the property to residential use.

Other residential uses in Old Town commercial zones include Bocce, Iron Horse Inn, Cottonwood Inn, Apartments on Pinal and Tavern Grille.

“Every time I drive down Old Town it’s getting busier,” said Commissioner Christopher Dowell

Two new warehouse buildings approved along Crimson Road

Cottonwood Planning & Zoning approved a permit for two new buildings for warehouse and wholesale uses Monday during a regular meeting.

The site is at the Cottonwood Businesses Park on Crimson Road. Most parcels in the park are vacant, according to staff documents.

Each building will be 6,050 square feet. According to the project proposal, the buildings will be steel structures with metal siding. They will be painted in a “stone” color.