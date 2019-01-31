RunSedona set for Saturday morning

The 14th annual RunSedona is this weekend in Sedona.

On Friday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. the pre-race expo will take place at Posse Grounds Park.

Then on Saturday the races start with the half marathon at 8 a.m., followed by the 10K at 8:10 a.m. and the 5K at 8:20 a.m.

The start/finish line will be at Navoti Drive between Bristlecone and So. Foothills near the Sedona Medical Center; 3700 West State Route 89A. There will be a free shuttle from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

For maps and road closure information, go to sedonamarathon.com.