Townsend wins second straight middle state championship

Last Saturday was a day to remember for the Townsend family.

At the Arizona State Junior High School Wrestling Championships in Prescott Valley, Brody Townsend of Camp Verde Middle School was his second state championship.

He was also voted outstanding wrestler by the coaches.

Camp Verde head coach T.J. Townsend said it was great to see his son win the title again. Brody Townsend went 31-1 this season.

Four of the seven Cowboys that went to state placed, with Racer Uhler taking second, Ethan Zepeda fourth and Angel Casillas fifth.

T.J. Townsend said he was nervous as his daughter, Caylee was at the first high school girls Sectionals, which she won.

“I couldn’t watch her, I was sitting there coaching all the middle schoolers,” T.J. Townsend said. “I kept checking my phone to see how she as doing the whole day.”

Caylee Townsend was confident her brother would win.

“I kinda knew it was coming, he’s worked so hard and you could see during his practices that he was going to win,” Caylee Townsend said.

Brody Townsend is only the second Camp Verde Middle School wrestler to win multiple state titles.

CVMS finished 15th as a team.

Miller takes third

Mingus Mountain Wrestling’s Kai Miller finished third at State.

Miller took third in the 111 pound weight class at the ASJHSWC.

“He lost a really close match in the semifinals but fought back and he really had a great performance,” Mingus coach Klint McKean said.

McKean said the future is bright for the Muckers. As a team Cottonwood finished 27th.

“He was our only state placer but all our wrestlers had wins, all but one made it to day two of wrestling,” McKean said. “Several of them were one win away, so they’re right on the cusp there of being a very strong team.”