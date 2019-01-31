Verde Valley Wine Festival returns to Clarkdale this spring

Four Eight Wineworks and the Clarkdale Foundation have opened ticket sales for the fourth annual Verde Valley Wine Festival, Northern Arizona’s premier wine and culinary event.

The festival returns to the Clarkdale Town Park Saturday, May 11, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. General admission and VIP tickets are now available online. Festival organizers have also opened the call for local fine food vendors, Arizona beer and spirit purveyors, as well as event sponsors and volunteers to help run the event.

Last year’s sold-out Verde Valley Wine Festival showcased the locally-sourced wine of more than 17 Arizona winemakers, three local breweries and distilleries, and 11 local specialty food vendors. Attendees from around the region gathered at Clarkdale Town Complex for wine and beer tastings, food, live music and more.

The evening before the main event, VIP ticket holders attended an exclusive winemaker dinner and live auction, at which Arizona wineries and businesses offered one-of-a-kind specialty items and experiences for bid. A portion of the proceeds from the event benefit the Clarkdale Foundation’s philanthropic programs and the live auction raises funds for the Arizona Vignerons Alliance. Last year’s event raised more than $28,000 for local nonprofits.

“The Verde Valley Wine Festival highlights the community of Clarkdale, the Verde Valley, and Arizona’s strong ecosystem of wineries, breweries, spirits and restaurants that add significant value to our local economy,” explained David Baird, director of the Verde Valley Wine Festival and manager at Four Eight Wineworks. “The main theme of our event is ‘local,’ and we’re committed to showcasing the best food, drink, and culture for locals and visitors to enjoy. This year, we’re excited about our return to the beautiful, recently remodeled Clarkdale Town Park, so expect the 2019 Festival to be even bigger than last year, with more choices and experiences.”

Restaurants, breweries, distilleries, and fine food purveyors are encouraged to apply to secure a space at the event immediately, as they are limited and on a first come, first serve basis.

Applications for wineries and wine vendors are now closed. The full lineup of wineries, restaurants, breweries, and food vendors will be announced soon.

The Verde Valley Wine Festival is also accepting applications for event sponsors from the local business community. There are several tiers of sponsorship participation that can meet the budget needs of businesses who want to raise their profile by gaining exposure at this highly anticipated event.

The Clarkdale Foundation will return as the Festival’s nonprofit partner. “We’re proud to partner once again with Four Eight Wineworks in bringing this festival back to Clarkdale for another successful year. Last year’s proceeds from the event helped us expand our philanthropic support for community programs in Clarkdale,” said Nick Hunseder, Vice president of the Board of Directors at The Clarkdale Foundation.

Festival organizers are issuing a call for local volunteers to assist with taking tickets at the entry gates, handling VIP guest check-ins, setup and break-down of exhibits, and other operations.

“We’re grateful for the support of the many generous volunteers from our community who showed up last year to help run the event,” said Debbie Hunseder, festival administrator. “We hope volunteers from last year return, and we’d also like to see some new faces join our team. We couldn’t do this without their help.”

For more information about applying as a wine, food or beer vendor, go to http://verdevalleywinefestival.com/brewer-spirits-application. To apply as a vendor or exhibitor, go to http://verdevalleywinefestival.com/exhibitor-application.

To learn more about becoming an event sponsor, visit http://verdevalleywinefestival.com/sponsors.

Volunteer opportunities are available; please visit our signup page at http://verdevalleywinefestival.com/volunteers

