APS electric inspections delay opening of Magic Wok in Camp Verde

John Teah

John Teah

mugshot photo
By Bill Helm | BillHelm42
Originally Published: June 1, 2019 4:07 p.m.

CAMP VERDE – In August 2018, John Teah of JT Bistro was making plans to open a second restaurant, which would be located in the old Ming House building at 348 S. Main St.

But Magic Wok hasn’t passed APS’s electric inspections, Teah said Wednesday.

“That is the only thing holding up the restaurant opening,” he said.

As of May 29, APS has inspected the restaurant three times – and none of the inspections has passed. The last inspection was on May 17, Teah said.

“We have decided to return the meter box and get a new one which we hope will pass the inspection,” Teah said. “Hopefully in the next month I will have a clear idea of when I will open.”

For more information, visit magicwokaz.com. Or call Teah at J.T. Bistro at 928-567-7502.

