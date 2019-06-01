Gayle Mabery to present history of Clarkdale’s town government

The Clarkdale Historical Society and Museum will host Calrkdale Town Manager Gayle Mabery for the next First Fridays - In their own words living history presentation June 7, 10 a.m., at the Clark Memorial Clubhouse, 19 N. Ninth Street.

Mabery is currently serving in her last months as town manager, having announced her retirement for July 1. She will present “A History of Clarkdale’s Local Town Government Thru the Eyes of Its Leader.”

Mabery became town manager in 1998 after having spent seven years working for the Town of Clarkdale as an intern while attending Northern Arizona University.



She has held her position for 21 years. According to the Arizona League of Arizona Cities and Towns, Mabery is the second-longest serving town manager in tArizona.



While retiring from her professional position, Mabery hopes to stay involved in local government as Clarkdale is her hometown and community. She is “Clarkdale born and bred” as the daughter of Jim and Dinah Gemmill, longtime ‘Clarkdalians’. Please come by to hear her stories and recollections and wish her well in her next adventure.

Next month’s First Fridays - In their own words living history presentation is on July 5, 2019. It will be held in the Clark Memorial Clubhouse in historic downtown Clarkdale. Mark your calendar to hear “From the Old Sullivan Ranch to the Story of Clarkdale Artist, Don Reitz and Today’s Reitz Ranch” presented by Ben Roti, ceramic artist and former studio assistant to ceramic rrtist Don Reitz.

These programs are open to all. There is no admission to attend.

A suggested cash contribution of $5 per person or $10 per family helps the Clarkdale Historical Society and Museum to preserve, interpret and share the history and cultural heritage of the Clarkdale area.

For more information, please call 928-649-1198 or visit www.clarkdalemuseum.org.