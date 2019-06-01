Juvenile Court Services to get new director
Gay Lockling to replace retiring Scott Mabery
The Yavapai County Superior Court has selected Gay Lockling as Director of Juvenile Court Services for the vacancy created by the upcoming retirement of Scott Mabery on June 28, 2019.
Lockling will take over the position effective July 1, 2019.
Lockling has lived in the Prescott area for the past 26 years. She received her bachelor’s degree in Justice Studies from Arizona State University in 1989.
Her professional experience includes working as the Deputy Director of Yavapai Juvenile Court Services for the past 14 years. Prior to that, she worked for the Yavapai County Adult Probation Department.
She began her probation career as a Standard Field Officer and held various positions with increasing responsibilities until she was promoted to deputy director in 2005.
Her experience has allowed her to work with the juvenile probation team to assist juveniles/families of Yavapai County.
“As Deputy Director, Ms. Lockling has served the department well and I have full confidence that as Director she will continue to lead Juvenile Court Services in providing high quality service to our children and the community,” Presiding Juvenile Judge Anna Young said.
“We have an excellent Juvenile Court Services Department due to the tradition of outstanding leadership and staff,” Presiding Judge David L. Mackey said. “I am confident Director Gay Lockling will provide the leadership necessary to continue that tradition of excellent service to our juveniles, their families and the citizens of Yavapai County.”
Information provided by the Yavapai County Superior Court.
