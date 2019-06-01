Letter: Supervisors’ vote on Patel property should be an emphatic ‘No’

Editor:

Those of you who moved here, to the beautiful Village of Oak Creek, found a peaceful town with a high-rated school for our children. What happened? The Big Park Regional Coordinating Council has been trying to do what’s good for the people of the Village, with our zoning and community input.

Many local people are standing up and voicing their opinions against the traffic and other public issues that would leave our community at serious risk. People are right in saying our zoning is not being followed if the Patel property is re-zoned.

The Planning and Zoning of our area should be followed as is. We live here. It is very important to us to keep the Village of Oak Creek looking and functioning the way it was intended.



Those Yavapai County Board of Supervisors who are voting on a parcel of land at the corner of Jacks Canyon Road and SR 179 and do not live in the Village of Oak Creek should listen to what the vast majority of the people who live here want.

Letting a hotel be built on this parcel of land would be a zoning change which would encourage a significant traffic problem, degrade the Red Rock views, and impact the surrounding neighborhoods.

We all live here and yet the voting on this very important piece of land comes down to the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors to say yes, or no, to a zoning change.



Supervisors, do you care about the people who live here? The same people who originally voted for you? If you do then you will vote the voice of the people, which is “No” to rezoning.

Allan Fairchild

Village of Oak Creek