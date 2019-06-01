Local artist has two exhibits on display at Camp Verde Library

Ann Metlay, artist and owner at Expressions Artist Gallery at 423 S. 6th Street in Cottonwood, brings her ceramic sculptures to Camp Verde Community Library.

The display will be in the library until the end of July.

Ann’s art is quirky and unique, filled with organic shapes and colors. She constructs masks and wall hangings, stand-alone pieces, primitive figures and beautiful interpretive plaques featuring a Hebrew word, accompanied by a short poem.

“I am inspired by the beauty around us here in the Verde Valley,” Ann explains. I incorporate the shapes and textures found in the trees and landscape around here. I maintain a color pallet of blues, greens and tans, the desert colors we see here.”

A writer all her life, Ann has been making ceramic art for only a few years. “I always knew the time would come when I would sculpt with clay,” Ann reports. “I was waiting for the right time and place to do it.”

Ann also sculpted the display in the front lobby of the library, To Preserve Their Dreams, seven pieces and a poem expressing her dismay of human trafficking.

“I went into a period of my life where I was quite upset, thinking of how I would respond if some child I knew and loved were to be caught up in the horrific web of human trafficking. I made the seven pieces in several weeks, working fervently on the project.”

Ann constructs her ceramic sculptures at the Don Reitz Ranch in Sycamore Canyon, outside Clarkdale.

The space, with its many different kilns, and the inspiring work of Don Reitz dotting the landscape is an answer to my prayers to find a place conducive for learning to sculpt, and practicing my skills. The atmosphere is so friendly, and well-equipped for all ceramics.

People who have seen Ann’s art have remarked on her unique vision. “It is beautiful, like no other art I have ever seen. You can see how Ann puts a part of herself in every piece she creates. This art covers so many emotions. I see her humor, her sensitivities in every piece here, her vision is worked into every piece hanging here”, remarks Amber Polo, a visitor to her exhibit.

Ann is not a stranger to Camp Verde Community Library. For five years she has been facilitating memory-writing workshops here. In addition to the library, Ann’s art can be seen in her Cottonwood studio and in Muse Gallery in Old Town Cottonwood.

Camp Verde Community Library is located just off of Montezuma Castle Highway at 130 Black Bridge Road, Camp Verde.

For more information about this or any other library program visit the library’s webpage at www.cvlibrary.org or call 928-554-8380/