OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CV Bugle
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Public Notices Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $2.50 a month
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Sat, June 01
Weather  77.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Mingus baseball racks up Grand Canyon Region honors

From left top row: Justin Tanner first team and Chris Mathe first team. From left bottom row: Cameron Machek honorable mention, Angel Betancourt honorable mention and Joe Machado second team VVN/James Kelley

From left top row: Justin Tanner first team and Chris Mathe first team. From left bottom row: Cameron Machek honorable mention, Angel Betancourt honorable mention and Joe Machado second team VVN/James Kelley

mugshot photo
By James Kelley | jameskelley520
Originally Published: June 1, 2019 3:01 p.m.

Five Mingus Union baseball were recognized by the Grand Canyon Region.

The Marauders had three players make the All-Grand Canyon teams and two more receive honorable mention.

Seniors Chris Mathe and Justin Tanner made the first team for Mingus Union, both as position players.

Senior Joe Machado was second team All-Grand Canyon, also as a position player.

Seniors Angel Betancourt and Cameron Machek received honorable mention nods.

Patrick O’Boyle of Lee Williams won Region Coach of the Year, Jake Schulz from Prescott was Region Defensive Player of the Year, LW’s Michael Bathauer won Region Offensive Player of the Year and Matt Bathauer from Lee Williams was Region Player of the Year.

Tanner was also first team All-Grand Canyon last year, while Mathe was second team in 2018.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Inexperienced Marauder baseball opens season winless
Five Mingus baseball players named All-Grand Canyon
Loring and Williams get region honors for Mingus girls basketball
Mingus baseball earns state, region accolades
Three Mingus Union boys soccer players earn Grand Canyon honors

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
TUE
04
Flow Yoga at the Old Town Center for the Arts Studio B
View More Events...
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News