Mingus baseball racks up Grand Canyon Region honors
Five Mingus Union baseball were recognized by the Grand Canyon Region.
The Marauders had three players make the All-Grand Canyon teams and two more receive honorable mention.
Seniors Chris Mathe and Justin Tanner made the first team for Mingus Union, both as position players.
Senior Joe Machado was second team All-Grand Canyon, also as a position player.
Seniors Angel Betancourt and Cameron Machek received honorable mention nods.
Patrick O’Boyle of Lee Williams won Region Coach of the Year, Jake Schulz from Prescott was Region Defensive Player of the Year, LW’s Michael Bathauer won Region Offensive Player of the Year and Matt Bathauer from Lee Williams was Region Player of the Year.
Tanner was also first team All-Grand Canyon last year, while Mathe was second team in 2018.
