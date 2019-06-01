Obituary: William Garth Reed 1951-2019
William (Bill) Garth Reed passed away May 21, 2019, at his home in Camp Verde. He was born Aug. 8, 1951, in Phoenix, Arizona, to Robert L. and LaDawn (Stark) Reed.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy; parents; brother, Robert E. Reed; sister, Beverly Sinclair; stepsons, John and Jeff Arp. He recently had connected with a long-lost daughter, Starla Hoff.
He was preceded in death by sister Denise Norman.
After high school Bill joined the U.S. Marine Corps where he became an expert marksman. He served in Vietnam and Japan.
After his discharge he attended cosmetology school.
Bill called Camp Verde home for the last 27 years. He worked in maintenance, as a ranch hand, plumber, welder and paper carrier.
Gardening and cooking were his favorite hobbies along with camping, fishing, hunting and riding his ATV.
No services are planned. He requested to be cremated.
Condolences may be conveyed at buelerfuneral.com
Information provided by survivors.
