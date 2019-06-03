OFFERS
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Mon, June 03
Weather  81.0° weather icon
Bites and Sips : A big dining shout out from The Dunnery

Ray Hortenske’s dehydrated fruit gives just the right energy to Carolyn Fisher, Penny Mathieu and Barbara Mallek.

By JEFF and SUZIE DUNN The Dunnery
Originally Published: June 3, 2019 10:18 a.m.

This month we want to highlight nice people doing nice things that involve food and gardening.

First, we applaud Jeane Garth, who for more than five years has baked cakes for the volunteers serving Paw Prints resale store in the Village of Oak Creek.

Cake baker Jeane Garth with Paw Prints volunteers Joseph Anthony, Linda Barnes and in rear, Alain Mermet

Treating themselves to a tasty ahi poke bowl after a good morning’s work at the SPL are Master Gardeners Betty Loos, Jane Harrington and Lisa Snowdon.

Through thick and thin (family issues and health setbacks), Jean continues to bring a scrumptious homemade cake to the store on Wednesdays.

What remains of the cake after Wednesday is saved for the following week’s volunteers. Eloise Baldauf says she is fortunate if there is a piece remaining when she volunteers on Tuesdays.Thanks, Jean.

Secondly, we give a shout-out to Ray Hostenske, who for many years has dehydrated fruit to share with members of The Hilton Athletic Club.

Most weekdays after lap swimming, Ray will step up to the coffee bar, reach into his backpack and bring forth a baggie of fruit. It might be slices of pineapple or banana chips, even plums and apricots. How flavorful and naturally sweet the bites are! Thanks, Ray.

Finally, for more than 15 years, the Sedona Area Garden Club has maintained the live desert garden in the atrium of the main Sedona Public Library.

From concept to execution, this group has provided both an enhancement to the library and an educational display for library users.

Hats off to three Master Gardeners, Betty Loos, Lisa Snowdon and Jane Harrington, who after sprucing up the library display recently, enjoyed eating ahi poké at The Sedona Poké Company.

Thank you all.

