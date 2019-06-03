Committee asks court to delay consolidation election until 2020

COTTONWOOD – Friday, attorneys for the Committee for Better Upper Verde Valley Schools filed a Motion for Relief from Judgment to allow the consolidation of the Cottonwood-Oak Creek and Mingus Union school districts to be part of the November 2020 general election, instead of a November 2019 special election.

Zachary L. Cohen of Munger, Chadwick and Denker, P.L.C., stated in the motion’s conclusion that relief would “not impact the substantive rights of any party hereto, will serve to prevent future litigation on already-resolved issues, and will benefit the voters of the Verde Valley by allowing significantly more clarity on the issues affecting consolidation prior to the petition circulation process.”

The committee’s attorneys argued in the motion that relief from judgment can be granted – pursuant to rule 60(b) – when “extraordinary circumstances render applying the judgment unjust, or when there has been a change in the law.”

Should Yavapai County Superior Court Judge David Mackey rule that the election must take place in November 2019, then the deadline for the committee to file signed petitions with the Yavapai County School Superintendent’s Office is 5 p.m. June 3.

SB 1073, which was signed by Gov. Doug Ducey on April 22, does not become effective for another 60 days.

Attorneys for both sides

Friday, pro-consolidation committee members Andy Groseta and Phil Terbell said in an email to the Verde Independent that the committee “does not want any confusion about what is the law and will it become law.”

“For this and other reasons, it seems practical to extend the call for an election until the general election in November 2020,” the email stated.

Before it filed the May 31 motion, the committee’s legal counsel contacted Mingus Union’s attorneys “in early May,” the email stated.

“As of yet, we have had no response regarding the postponement of the election,” the email stated. “In addition, our legal counsel has reached out to the three private citizen plaintiffs in the final stipulation with no response.”

Gust Rosenfeld and Mingus Union attorney Susan Segal said Monday that she “received [a] letter from Cohen on May 3, asking the board to consider putting off the election.”

“I needed to confer with the board,” Segal said. “I was unavailable for the May meeting and it is going to be on the June 11 board agenda.”

Consolidation bill

SB 1073 is a new law that is Arizona Revised Statute 15-397, and an amendment to A.R.S. 15-459.

This consolidation bill answers three questions of both supporters and opponents of Upper Verde school district consolidation: the effect of merger on participating school districts (15-397), as well as the canvassing of votes and consolidation financial assistance (15-459).

SB 1073 allows the successor school district “that results from that unification or consolidation” to continue to be a Valley Academy member in the same manner as the former school districts.

SB 1073 originally sought a single-canvas vote from the Mingus Union, Cottonwood-Oak Creek and Clarkdale-Jerome districts. It was ultimately determined there would be three separate ballots for the voters in each individual district based on an interpretation of ARS 15-459.

A draft of SB 1073 stated that $50,000 would be set aside to help offset transition costs of a new unified district. Yavapai County School Superintendent Tim Carter said that the appropriation language was removed at the request of the Senate Appropriations Chair but the amount for transition costs would be included in the budget.

Friday, the state’s 2019-2020 budget approved by the Legislature and signed by Gov. Doug Ducey included $50,000 – thanks to HB 2747, the general appropriations act – to assist with consolidation/unification costs of any newly created unified school district in 2019 or 2020.

Reasons cited for delaying election

Munger, Chadwick and Denker, P.L.C. argued five points as to why Yavapai County Superior Court Judge David Mackey should allow the consolidation of the Mingus Union and Cottonwood-Oak Creek school districts to be part of the November 2020 general election, instead of a November 2019 special election:

1-The parties’ substantive rights will not be affected.

If relief is not granted, “it would simply open the door to another round of divisive litigation, at great expense … on issues that already were resolved in this litigation.”

2- There has been a change in the governing law.

SB 1073 resolves “many of the issues that otherwise would have affected VACTE if the consolidation election were successful.”

3- The 2020 election will have wider participation. The Nov. 5, 2019 election would be a special election, but the Nov. 3, 2020 election would is a general election – and a presidential election.

4- There have been ambiguities regarding funding. The issue of state assistance funding “is one on which the petition signers and the voters deserve clarity” before they sign a petition.

“Such clarity was not available during the time to collect petition signatures for a Nov. 5, 2019 election.”

5- The later date will permit further due diligence. “The voters will benefit from giving more time to all sides to go through the exercises of determining what a consolidated school district will look like, and conveying the results of that work to the voters.”

--Information came from Munger, Chadwick and Denker, P.L.C.’s May 31 Motion for Relief from Judgment