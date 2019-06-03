Experience the arts at Sedona’s 1st Friday in the Galleries event

June 7, 5-8 p.m., you’re invited to Sedona’s 1st Friday in the Galleries event. This is a free event open to both locals and visitors, celebrating Sedona’s finest art galleries and artists.

Enjoy artist talks, small bites and drinks, connecting with gallery staff, and of course – the art.

Mountain Trails Gallery presents “Spirit of the Cowgirl” featuring a group of artists who embody a certain distinctive spirit. A few of those who embody what makes a cowgirl so spirited include our featured traditional artists: Suzanne Baker, Betty Carr, Vicki Catapano, Maria D’Angelo, Lisa Danielle and Deborah Copenhaver Fellows.

These remarkable women have many things in common and yet they present their own expressions and interpretations of what makes a cowgirl so spirited in their paintings and bronze sculptures.

Also within Tlaquepaque Arts and Crafts Village stop into Rowe Fine Art Gallery to celebrate June’s all-stars with “Dads and Grads.” Meet gallery artists and enjoys light refreshments while shopping for Father’s Day and graduation. Rowe Fine Art Gallery is located under the historic bell tower.

Another spectacular display of artwork will take place at The Ascending Spirit Gallery: A Honshin Fine Art Gallery. Get inspired through the paintings, jewelry and sculptures of Honshin and other inspirational artists. From ‘Zen Cats’ to ‘Brother Raven’ works, you won’t be disappointed by the stunning array of colors within this space.

Also within Tlaquepaque be sure to visit Vue Gallery – a modern and contemporary space featuring metal sculptures that will blow your mind. Wind sculptures by Lyman Whitaker will line the walkway upon your entrance into a creative and bright gallery. This is also the perfect place to find a little something special for Father’s Day. Explore a vast selection of handcrafted pocket knives and one-of-their-kind ink pens.

After leaving Tlaquepaque, spin around the round-about at ‘the Y’ to visit Goldenstein Gallery. New works in wood and metal by Cheston Trammel will be featured. Trammel’s stylish bell sculptures made of reclaimed metal have uplifting and long lasting resonant tones. Furniture crafted of native Juniper wood with metal accents will also be a part of Trammel’s works at the reception.

In West Sedona there are some exciting happenings over at ALT Gallery. A great collection of international tribal artifacts are freshly on display, including African Fali dolls and Timor bone betel nut containers. Also new to the space will be a large collection of sold out works from the Art of Dr. Seuss!

As always, ALT Gallery provides a wide assortment of quality southwest secondary market artwork, thousands of significant and unusual books, and a great selection of LP vinyl records.

Also in West Sedona step into the transformed spa space at A Spa For You, popping up as The Object of Desire Gallery. Acrylic paintings be Seret will be in display, as well as watercolors by the talented Thea Draaisma. Enjoy small bites and drinks while walking around this warm and inviting space.

For more information on the 1st Friday in the Galleries event, taking place in Sedona, visit www.SedonaGalleryAssociation.com. View a walk-a-bout map as well as details on each of the gallery’s receptions.