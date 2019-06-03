OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CV Bugle
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Public Notices Worship Directory
Villager logo
Subscribe Now
For as little as $2.50 a month
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Mon, June 03
Weather  81.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

How the Village came to be, Part II: The ongoing saga

Originally Published: June 3, 2019 10:12 a.m.

Here’s where you’ll learn about the early days of the Village of Oak Creek/Big Park (why the two names?) and all about the reconstruction of SR-179 (our Main Street) and much more. Each month we’re featuring a different Village story from Loretta Benore’s wonderful 2016 book, “History, Hilarity and Heartbreak.” These stories were part of Loretta’s popular column in The Villager called “Days of Yore” that ran in the early 2000’s, and now updated, expanded & compiled for her book. The Villager will be exclusively excerpting these stories.

The Village of Oakcreek had its beginning in 1967 when Fannie Gulick’s 920 acres in Big Park were acquired by developer Irving Jennings. There were 3,200 residential sites plotted, but only 30 were sold in the next six months.

By 1970 (after offering free green stamps and other incentives) 700 home sites had been sold.

In 1971 the State of Arizona Real Estate Board ordered a “halt sales” because the Developer (Big Park Development Company) had failed to provide promised amenities. The Developer then tried to coerce property owners to channel all sales or re-sales through its own company, excluding local realtors. This was not only unenforceable, but illegal.

The Developer then incorporated the newly formed Village of Oakcreek Association (VOCA) with the same officers as the parent company. A notice was sent to each VOCA property owner demanding payment of assessments, including retroactive monthly charges, for a total of 18 months. The property owners were incensed.

A protest meeting was held in December 1971 and by January 1972 the Lot Owners League (LOL) was formed and authorized as an Arizona corporation. Its mission was to tame the chicanery and apparent mis-management of the developer.

But by August of that year Jennings, a Developer Principal, found himself in trouble legally with HUD and other government agencies because of development deals in New Mexico and California. He was accused of failure to provide clear titles, improper use of assessment funds, failure to hold proper elections, and outright fraud.

Enter Ray Hose. He was “the right man in the right place at the right time” according to Village folks who lived through this hullabaloo. His background included an engineering degree, various CEO positions, and partnership in an oil refining business. He knew government and legislatures. Ray took on the challenge of ordering the chaos that was known as the Village of Oakcreek.

The original committee that formed the LOL already included Ray Hose (and Helen Hayden too). Ray researched the Developer’s charter and learned it had not complied with its own directives and could also change its by-laws at will.

The LOL sued for non-performance. Ray wrote letters to every lot owner informing them of the situation, and put up a $20,000 line of credit to back the lot owners in their legal battle. Finally, two slates were set up for the board election, one for the Developers and one for the Villagers. Ray arranged for the election to be held at the Elks Club -- no mail-in vote. The Villagers won, seven to one. Thanks, Ray.

Next Month: Part III, Finally, A Village

Loretta Benore was a 20 year resident of the Village of Oak Creek, with a B.A. in History and a M.S.S. in Social Science. Loretta and her husband David retired in 1998 to the Village of Oak Creek where she focused on her first love -- history. She had been a docent at the Sedona Heritage Museum since it opened in 1998 and is a former Board Member of the Sedona Historical Society.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

How the Village came to be (part I)
The early years of Big Park
Fannie Belle Gulick: The belle of Bell Rock Country
What a history!
‘Days of Yore’ re-booted Learn more about this magical, mystical place we call home

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
TUE
04
Flow Yoga at the Old Town Center for the Arts Studio B
FRI
07
Divorced and Separated Retreat
View More Events...
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News