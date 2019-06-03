ILLUMINATE Film Festival presents Evening of Conscious Film with Gregg Braden

ILLUMINATE Film Festival presents the second 2019 CineMatters Series event An Evening of Conscious Film with Gregg Braden: You Are Wired for Greatness.

The event will be held on Sunday, June 9th at the Sedona Performing Arts Center, 995 Upper Red Rock Loop Road, Sedona, 6-8:45 p.m.

Tickets are $35 in advance.

Gregg Braden is a five-time New York Times best-selling author, researcher, educator, lecturer and internationally renowned as a pioneer bridging modern science, ancient wisdom and human potential.

Gregg has presented his discoveries in over 30 countries on six continents and has been invited to speak to The United Nations, Fortune 500 companies and the U. S. military. He has also written 12 award-winning books now published in over 40 languages.

The United Kingdom’s Watkins Journal lists Gregg among the top 100 of “the world’s most spiritually influential living people” for the 5th consecutive year, and he is a 2019 nominee for the prestigious Templeton Award, established to honor “outstanding individuals who have devoted their talents to expanding our vision of human purpose and ultimate reality.”

The event includes film, a Q&A and Reel Healing (an immersive experience that allows the audience to deeply integrate the film’s concept(s) into their lives) with Gregg Braden in-person. ILLUMINATE will honor Gregg’s 30 years of research and teachings bridging science, spirituality and human potential with its annual Conscious Visionary Award.

ILLUMINATE will screen Tales of Everyday Magic: Entanglement, a feature narrative based on Gregg’s teachings and part of a film anthology produced in part by Hay House.

Xander Berkeley (Walking Dead, The Mentalist, CSI, X-Files) stars as Peter Keller, a man who made the surprising choice to walk away from a high-profile career as a particle physicist involved in the search for the Higgs-Bosson (the God particle) to teach high school physics.

Now, far from the confinements of the elite scientific establishment, Keller is free to pursue his controversial interpretations of Quantum Theory and their relationship to ancient sacred teachings on consciousness.

One night, Keller’s theories are put to the test when a former student shows up claiming to have had a premonition that something tragic is about to happen to his twin brother who is stationed abroad. Keller is skeptical, but then realizes that perhaps the proof he has long sought has just fallen into his lap.

“This program teaches us about new advances, new paradigms, new ways of being,” says Danette Wolpert, Executive Director of ILLUMINATE Film Festival. “Film has the power to transform perception and expand what is possible.”

This evening of film will also explore the extraordinary capacity humans have to heal themselves through interviews from the documentary HEAL with luminaries Dr. Joe Dispenza and Marianne Williamson, as well as rarely-seen bonus interview footage with Gregg Braden. The audience will learn how the teachings of ancient cultures are validated by modern science and how to become the greatest versions of ourselves.

For more information and movie tickets, visit www.illuminatefilmfestival.com/gregg-braden-tickets or call 928-421-1108.