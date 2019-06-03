OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CV Bugle
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Public Notices Worship Directory
Villager logo
Subscribe Now
For as little as $2.50 a month
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Mon, June 03
Weather  81.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

John Swingle: Roasted but not overdone at 80 years old

John Swingle and Jan Meyer at John's 80th birthday in April.

John Swingle and Jan Meyer at John's 80th birthday in April.

By JEFF and SUZIE DUNN The Dunnery
Originally Published: June 3, 2019 10:33 a.m.

When you start getting invited to several 80th birthday celebrations, you realize how fast the years have gone by. We thought the fiesta that Jan Meyer and family arranged for her husband, John Swingle, was worthy of an article for Dine In/Dine Out.

It was a chilly April evening at Tlaquepaque, but we along with 60 other guests were warmed by heaters, a tent and an open bar serving soft drinks, margaritas and sangria. Events by Show Stoppers had decorated the balcony setting in festive Mexican colors and there were little sombreros and desert plants adorning each table.

Bigfoot BBQ on Leroux Street in Flagstaff catered the affair. Service and presentation were flawless. On its beautifully displayed and abundantly supplied appetizer station were Elote dip, Guacamole with Cotija Cheese, Smoked Chorizo Sausage, Pico de Gallo, Roasted Green Chili and Jalapeno, Mango Habanero and fresh vegetables with dip. A taco bar was set up buffet-style to serve the main course. Choices included Calabacitas (sautéed zucchini), Mesquite Smoked Skirt Steak, Pork Carnitas and Caballero Chicken simmered in Red Ranchero Sauce. There was also Bigfoot’s signature Garlic Refried Beans. Suzie really enjoyed the menu.

Jeff was in heaven! It was Mexican! Outstanding local guitarist Eric Miller played and sang his soothing numbers during dinner and accompanied a rousing chorus of “Happy Birthday, John!” A delicious churro-flavored cake from the Jacqueline Rose Bakery in Flagstaff was presented and we all helped in blowing out the candles. Slices of cake were later served to guests and as the party wound down, we were given a thoughtful party favor to remember the evening. What fun…although we thought John got off easy with the roasts that Jan, tennis buddies, family and neighbors gave him. Carry on, John!

To all of you, Health and Happiness for many years to come.

Jeff and Suzie at The Dunnery

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Is a Shallot an ingredient or a caf&#233; ... the answer is both
Deux Bistros -- small, unpretentious cafes
Dining out during 2017 Sedona Film Festival
Dining options just got better at The Collective
Diving in to Dine in Sedona

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
TUE
04
Flow Yoga at the Old Town Center for the Arts Studio B
FRI
07
Divorced and Separated Retreat
View More Events...
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News