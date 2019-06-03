Join Sedona’s Goldenstein Gallery for a celebration of summer

Summer has arrived. Join Goldenstein Gallery in celebrating this resplendent time during their first annual Summer Art Series: It’s Good in the Garden. Filled with lively events and delightful opportunities to connect with art and artists, this series will stir all of the senses including beautiful outdoor sculpture throughout Sedona and the art that brings nature inside to us including paintings and sculpture.

Their popular Coffee Talks are back, special art tours at Waddell Sculpture Ranch and L”Auberge De Sedona, Linda Goldenstein’s Birthday Bash, Shey Khandro at the Embracing Bliss Conference, Photofest and more.

The festivities kick off on Friday, June 7 from 5-8 p.m., with an opening reception for It’s Good In The Garden art exhibit.

Meet visiting artist J.A. Gorman during the opening weekend. He’s considered one of the quintessential landscape artists of the Southwest, his captivating impressionistic style is rich with vibrant colors.

He’s received several prestigous awards in national and international exhibits and his art is in the permanent art collection of the International Space Hall of Fame, the Atomic Testing Museum in Las Vegas, Nevada and the Museum of Nuclear History and Science in Albuquerque, NM.

Two Gorman murals are in the collection of the US government and his paintings are in international private collections.

Gorman will be painting in Goldenstein Gallery’s Artist in Residence at L’Auberge de Sedona on June 7 & 8, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and June 10, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., just one block from Goldenstein Gallery.

Gorman’s paintings will be on exhibit at L’Auberge and at the gallery. He will be joining in the June 8 Artist’s Coffee Talk at Goldenstein Gallery.

The popular Coffee Talk series was created by Linda Goldenstein to facilitate a more personal connection between people and the artists they love.

Back by popular demand this summer, Goldenstein invites the public to enjoy coffee/tea at the gallery and get to know artists and what inspires them. Join them on Saturday, June 8 at 9:30 a.m.

The gallery has arranged exclusive tours of the Waddell Sculpture Ranch. Artist John Waddell is internationally renowned for his bronze nudes depicting the human form.

His work has had a dramatic impact on communities and has opened hearts and minds. From his sculptural eulogy to four innocent Afro-American girls killed in the 1963 Birmingham, Alabama church bombing, ”That Which Might Have Been, Birmingham, 1963 to “Dance,” at Phoenix’s Herberger theatre which helped establish the growing city’s commitment to public art. Tours are 9-11a.m., June 21, July 12, August 23 and on September 14th for the Every Day Peace Trail Meditations. Contact Goldenstein Gallery for information.

The gallery is thrilled to have two of their own featured at Sedona Photofest: Fine Art Photographer Betty Hum and Al Babbitt. Free and open to the public, Sedona Photofest educates and inspires photographers and enthusiasts of every level with seminars and presentations, beginner to advanced workshops and more.



Berry Hum has always been fascinated with light and movement.



In between practicing law, Hum took photography classes and workshops around the world, which enabled her to capture the feelings, motions and emotions of dance, birds and other wildlife.



Her patience with wildlife allows them to become used to the sound of the camera shutter and as they relax she is able to fully capture the cavorting nature of their motion.



Her resulting pieces allow the viewer to experience these special creatures with an intriguingly intimate perspective.

In 2010, Al Babbitt purchased the original and unique film positives and negatives used by Baumgarth Co. to produce the 1950’s Marilyn Monroe Golden Dreams pin up calendars.

Al will be speaking at Sedona PhotoFest on June 15 at 1 p.m., in the Mary D. Fisher Theatre, about the history of Marilyn Monroe, the iconic Golden Dreams collection and the color separation process.

Original Monroe large format color separations will be exhibited. These pieces are part of the “Messenger Art Collection” represented by Goldenstein Gallery, 6,000 works of art created over 100 years by diverse calendar and promotional companies. Sedona PhotoFest takes place June 14-16. For more information please go to SedonaPhotofest.org.

Please visit www.GoldensteinArt.com for a complete listing and information on artists, artwork, Exhibits, Artists in Residence.

Goldenstein Gallery is located at 150 State Route 179, at the corner of SR179 and 89A.

