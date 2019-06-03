OFFERS
Letter: It takes a Village to make a successful community library

Originally Published: June 3, 2019 11:17 a.m.

Editor:

On behalf of Sedona Public Library, I would like to thank the entire community for support of library services and programs. There are too many people to name individually, so I will highlight groups and organizations: Big Park Regional Coordinating Council, Church of the Nazarene, Sedona Car Club, Sedona Winds Retirement Community and the Village Business Association.

We appreciate donations from Village businesses: Canyon Villa Bed and Breakfast, Clark’s Market, Desert Flour Bakery, Holiday Inn Express, Miley’s Café, Red Rock Café, Sedona Car Club and Trails Traveled Photography.

A shout out to our library volunteers for their service. Our dedicated volunteers ensure that the Library runs smoothly. We also appreciate VOC residents who serve on the SPL Board.

Many thanks to our patrons who visit the library, attend library programs and share their appreciation with gifts and kind words. They also provide financial support with their generous donations.

Finally, thank you to The Villager for publishing library articles and for keeping our community informed.

Let’s celebrate our good fortune to live, work and play in this wonderful community of the Village of Oak Creek. Hope to see you at the Library soon.

Cheryl L. Yeatts

Manager of Sedona Public Library in the Village

