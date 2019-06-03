Letter: It takes a Village to make a successful community library
Editor:
On behalf of Sedona Public Library, I would like to thank the entire community for support of library services and programs. There are too many people to name individually, so I will highlight groups and organizations: Big Park Regional Coordinating Council, Church of the Nazarene, Sedona Car Club, Sedona Winds Retirement Community and the Village Business Association.
We appreciate donations from Village businesses: Canyon Villa Bed and Breakfast, Clark’s Market, Desert Flour Bakery, Holiday Inn Express, Miley’s Café, Red Rock Café, Sedona Car Club and Trails Traveled Photography.
A shout out to our library volunteers for their service. Our dedicated volunteers ensure that the Library runs smoothly. We also appreciate VOC residents who serve on the SPL Board.
Many thanks to our patrons who visit the library, attend library programs and share their appreciation with gifts and kind words. They also provide financial support with their generous donations.
Finally, thank you to The Villager for publishing library articles and for keeping our community informed.
Let’s celebrate our good fortune to live, work and play in this wonderful community of the Village of Oak Creek. Hope to see you at the Library soon.
Cheryl L. Yeatts
Manager of Sedona Public Library in the Village
- 38 Special, Great White to headline Cottonwood 2019 Thunder Valley Rally
- Charges dropped against woman accused of planning to smuggle meth to Camp Verde murder suspect
- Obituary: Deborah Susan Newman
- Pursuit ends after suspect drives stolen car over cliff near Prescott, DPS says
- Verde Valley agencies rescue woman on Parson Spring Trail
- Obituary: Michael Robert Sandoval 1982-2019
- Camp Verde man convicted of contracting without license
- Camp Verde’s Jared Barker wins Memorial Day Catfish Contest
- Camp Verde gives OK to major housing, commercial project off State Route 260
- Can You Help? Sheriff’s Office looks for items stolen from Cornville home
- Camp Verde man dies in two-vehicle accident
- Obituary: Rebecca Ann Durran 1980 -2019
- Camp Verde man convicted of contracting without license
- Driver dies following single-vehicle crash on SR89A outside Jerome
- Attempted kidnapping in Cottonwood
- Local man dies following motorcycle-vehicle crash Sunday on Cornville Road
- Armed neighbor comes to aid of women being attacked by dogs
- Camp Verde gives OK to major housing, commercial project off State Route 260
- High-risk sex offender who cut off ankle bracelet and absconded to Oregon back in Cottonwood
- Registered sex offender arrested for possession of child pornography in Rimrock
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
TUE
04
|
Flow Yoga at the Old Town Center for the Arts Studio B
|
FRI
07
|
Divorced and Separated Retreat
|
View More Events...