Letter: Thanks to all for making community barbecue a big success
Editor:
A big thanks from all the organizers of the 6th Annual Community BBQ to those who came and enjoyed the day with us.
You outdid yourselves again this year and made the event the best ever. Rifka was amazing. Thank you for Live Music.
Thanks to Rocky RD. and The Rotary Club of Sedona Village for providing the Ice Cream to all the attendees.
Thank you to the day’s sponsors Eye Boutique of Sedona, Snap Fitness, Sedona Skin and Wax Studio, Yavapai Title, Bell Rock Veterinary Clinic. This event would not be possible without you. It was great to see our friends in the community and make some new ones.
Even, the threat of rain did not stop kids from having a blast with Bouncy houses, water guns, corn toss games and of course the playground.And thank you to all the attendees for helping us make the event more sustainable than ever before.
You helped fill an entire garbage can with compostable materials which Sedona Compost hauled away. And recycled the little bit of plastic that was in use and many brought their own refillable water bottles.
Thank you, Village of Oak Creek for making it a fun-filled day in the community.
We look forward to next years BBQ see you all then.”
Damian Bruno
Village of Oak Creek
- 38 Special, Great White to headline Cottonwood 2019 Thunder Valley Rally
- Charges dropped against woman accused of planning to smuggle meth to Camp Verde murder suspect
- Obituary: Deborah Susan Newman
- Pursuit ends after suspect drives stolen car over cliff near Prescott, DPS says
- Verde Valley agencies rescue woman on Parson Spring Trail
- Obituary: Michael Robert Sandoval 1982-2019
- Camp Verde man convicted of contracting without license
- Camp Verde’s Jared Barker wins Memorial Day Catfish Contest
- Camp Verde gives OK to major housing, commercial project off State Route 260
- Can You Help? Sheriff’s Office looks for items stolen from Cornville home
- Camp Verde man dies in two-vehicle accident
- Obituary: Rebecca Ann Durran 1980 -2019
- Camp Verde man convicted of contracting without license
- Driver dies following single-vehicle crash on SR89A outside Jerome
- Attempted kidnapping in Cottonwood
- Local man dies following motorcycle-vehicle crash Sunday on Cornville Road
- Armed neighbor comes to aid of women being attacked by dogs
- Camp Verde gives OK to major housing, commercial project off State Route 260
- High-risk sex offender who cut off ankle bracelet and absconded to Oregon back in Cottonwood
- Registered sex offender arrested for possession of child pornography in Rimrock
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
TUE
04
|
Flow Yoga at the Old Town Center for the Arts Studio B
|
FRI
07
|
Divorced and Separated Retreat
|
View More Events...