TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Mon, June 03
Weather  81.0° weather icon
Letter: Thanks to all for making community barbecue a big success

Originally Published: June 3, 2019 11:36 a.m.

Editor:

A big thanks from all the organizers of the 6th Annual Community BBQ to those who came and enjoyed the day with us.

You outdid yourselves again this year and made the event the best ever. Rifka was amazing. Thank you for Live Music.

Thanks to Rocky RD. and The Rotary Club of Sedona Village for providing the Ice Cream to all the attendees.

Thank you to the day’s sponsors Eye Boutique of Sedona, Snap Fitness, Sedona Skin and Wax Studio, Yavapai Title, Bell Rock Veterinary Clinic. This event would not be possible without you. It was great to see our friends in the community and make some new ones.

Even, the threat of rain did not stop kids from having a blast with Bouncy houses, water guns, corn toss games and of course the playground.And thank you to all the attendees for helping us make the event more sustainable than ever before.

You helped fill an entire garbage can with compostable materials which Sedona Compost hauled away. And recycled the little bit of plastic that was in use and many brought their own refillable water bottles.

Thank you, Village of Oak Creek for making it a fun-filled day in the community.

We look forward to next years BBQ see you all then.”

Damian Bruno

Village of Oak Creek

