Meet Your Big Park Council Representative: Camille Cox

Who do you represent on Big Park Council and what kind of member is it: RAM (Residential), BOA (Business Owner) or EIM Educational Institution)? Briefly describe its character or anything that makes it unique.

I’m the secretary and board member of the Council.

Current/Past Officers and Committee/Project Chairs, describe your title and responsibilities. What have been your most interesting challenges and successes with the Council?

I’m relatively new to the Sedona area. We moved here from Thousand Oaks, CA in October 2015. After completing some renovations on our home in Pine Valley (off Jacks Canyon Road), we got involved in our HOA and took an interest in community issues in the VOC and Sedona. Last Dec I joined the BPRCC board as secretary.

My interest in serving the council includes (1) understanding local issues, (2) supporting better communication of matters involving local development and re-development, and (3) improved support for the council members (RAM’s, BOA’s and EIM’s) so they can better engage their constituents.

The explosive growth of Phoenix and the attractiveness of Sedona will continue to stress the infrastructure and character of our village and the entire Verde Valley region. Citizen understanding and participation is critical to creating communities that are both economically vibrant and livable. To that end, I am interested in helping the council understand, reflect and empower the hopes and dreams of the VOC.

Do you work full time, part time, retired or retired part time?

In 2015 I reconfigured the marketing agency that I founded in 2000 to a consultative model. The firm provides strategic marketing communications to primarily industrial and technology companies.

How many years have you lived in the Big Park/Village of Oak Creek area and from where did you come? What do you like best and least about living here?

Before moving to the VOC, I lived in Thousand Oaks, CA. I’m a life-long California girl who is thoroughly enjoying this new rural Arizona adventure. As if the fun of being in this charming, friendly, beautiful village isn’t enough, two of our sons and four grandchildren are in the Phoenix area. Proximity to them and other extended family is a treat. Unpleasant? Not a thing.

What are your favorite pastimes, interests and/or community involvements?

When I’m not working you’ll find me hiking with friends and our dog, at SNAP Fitness, throwing a party, in my garden/orchard, or at community meetings discussing how we can make our world work a little bit better. Unless we’re on a trip or playing with our grandkids.

What is one of your proudest accomplishments and/or one of your most memorable experiences?

No pride, only gratitude. Everything I’ve accomplished has happened on the shoulders of others who provided some lift.

What has been your favorite or most valued work experience? Has the Council provided an opportunity for you to use your expertise?

In my profession, I help companies, organizations and people achieve their goals. I’ve played a role in some amazing stories, and those relationships and memories are deeply rewarding. Not just on the client-side, but also the colleagues that contributed to the companies that I created myself. The feeling of accomplishing good work with others is tremendously satisfying.

The council has had challenging work on the table since I joined in December and I believe that the board, the P&Z committee and the council members have done a nice job for the community. And I’m pleased to be part of a community that cares so deeply.

The feedback we are getting about the council’s improved communication has been positive. Ideas for improvement are encouraged - email me with your best suggestions: secretary@bigparkcouncil.org.