Nika Fleissig leaves legacy of resilience and style for all ages
My mother, Nika Fleissig, who passed away in January at the age of 98, was known in the Village of Oak Creek and in Sedona for her dramatic flair and outspoken opinions.
She touched many people with her amazing story of resilience.
Born in 1920 in Poland, she survived the Holocaust through knowledge of languages, intuition, and luck.
The book, “From Miracle to Miracle: A Story of Survival,” written by me and edited by Village resident Anne Crosman, recounts dramatic episodes of how she escaped death and managed not only to survive but to come to the United States and begin a new life filled with loving family, art, and adventure.
She spoke at book clubs and high schools locally and around the United States.
Her message to young people included: “Have confidence in yourself. Trust your instinct. Travel and learn languages and customs of other cultures. Have a personal style, and never ever leave the house looking bedraggled, because you never know whom you’ll meet. Find something beautiful and fun in the midst of ugliness, and don’t let yourself be brought down by negative influences.”
Nika always dressed with vibrant colors, startling hats, patterned tights, and jaunty scarves, chokers, or handmade jewelry, even when only going to Clark’s Market, as the people who work there will attest.
She touched the hearts of many of the store owners in the area.
When she was younger she was very athletic. In her nineties she began the blog “Life Begins at Ninety” in which she related her daily adventures.
In the morning she would walk to the right of her apartment in the Estados, and in the afternoon she would head to the left, often ending up at Cucina Rustica or J. Wine Bistro for a meal.
On the way, she’d sit on a bench in the Collective, and if she saw someone interesting, she’d invite them home to see her paintings and enjoy coffee (with brandy), and cake (also with brandy).
She gained friends everywhere she went. She could be intimidating to sensitive souls who might not care to hear her opinion …. but if you had a sense of humor, she was truly fascinating, with a mesmerizing force of personality.
She rarely dwelt on the horrors she had endured but rather on the unbelievable opportunities that she found when she came to the United States on Valentine’s Day, 1946.
She married, started a family, and enthusiastically delved into art – painting, sculpture, ceramics, print making, knitting, crocheting… all at a high level of expertise. She figured if other people could do it, so could she. If she could read, she could cook gourmet recipes.
The Village was brightened by her presence. For more information about her book or her art, please contact me, Rabbi Alicia Magal at rebamalia@aol.com.
- 38 Special, Great White to headline Cottonwood 2019 Thunder Valley Rally
- Charges dropped against woman accused of planning to smuggle meth to Camp Verde murder suspect
- Obituary: Deborah Susan Newman
- Pursuit ends after suspect drives stolen car over cliff near Prescott, DPS says
- Verde Valley agencies rescue woman on Parson Spring Trail
- Obituary: Michael Robert Sandoval 1982-2019
- Camp Verde man convicted of contracting without license
- Camp Verde’s Jared Barker wins Memorial Day Catfish Contest
- Camp Verde gives OK to major housing, commercial project off State Route 260
- Can You Help? Sheriff’s Office looks for items stolen from Cornville home
- Camp Verde man dies in two-vehicle accident
- Obituary: Rebecca Ann Durran 1980 -2019
- Camp Verde man convicted of contracting without license
- Driver dies following single-vehicle crash on SR89A outside Jerome
- Attempted kidnapping in Cottonwood
- Local man dies following motorcycle-vehicle crash Sunday on Cornville Road
- Armed neighbor comes to aid of women being attacked by dogs
- Camp Verde gives OK to major housing, commercial project off State Route 260
- High-risk sex offender who cut off ankle bracelet and absconded to Oregon back in Cottonwood
- Registered sex offender arrested for possession of child pornography in Rimrock
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
TUE
04
|
Flow Yoga at the Old Town Center for the Arts Studio B
|
FRI
07
|
Divorced and Separated Retreat
|
View More Events...