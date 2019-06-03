Second Saturday Art & Culture Walk returns to Old Town Cottonwood

Old Town Cottonwood brings back the Second Saturday as the Art & Culture Walk, to reflect the great number of venues offering live music, fine wine, and many shopping and eating options, in addition to the fine art for sale. Venues include all tasting rooms, plus new on Main Street, The Muse Art Gallery, alongside ARC Contemporary, Zackford Gallery, and TL Studio.

June 8th is the first event, and just a warm up. Be sure to look out for many exciting details for the July and August events. Autumn will also bring with it food trucks, and extended outdoor events.

The Art & Culture Walk hours run for 4-9 p.m., with some venues closing at 7 p.m.

Second Saturday Art & Culture Walk in Old Town Cottonwood runs along Main Street from Mingus to North Old Clarkdale Highway and is a free event.

Stay posted: https://www.facebook.com/oldtowncottonwoodsecondsaturday or for more details contact The Muse Art Gallery: (928) 634-0003, art@themusegallery.com.