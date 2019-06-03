Singer/songwriter Jerry McFarland makes his debut at Bella Vita Ristorante

Bella Vita Ristorante presents singer/songwriter Jerry Wayne McFarland on Friday, June 7 from 6 to 9 p.m.

New to the area, McFarland brings to the table years of professional performance and a formidable talent on guitar and vocals.

As many Baby Boomer musicians can attest, it was the Beatles that inspired him to become a musician himself.

“In 1964 my father, himself a country singer, was doing a record with Glen Campbell in Los Angeles,” McFarland said. “Soon thereafter, I saw The Beatles on the Ed Sullivan Show. Dad gave me his Fender Jazzmaster, and that started it!”

So now, after a long and successful career as one of Southern California’s most popular musical performers, Jerry Wayne McFarland calls Sedona his home.

Performing as a vocalist and accompanying himself on guitar or piano, McFarland covers a wide array of styles from soft Latin inspired jazzy Bossa Nova to soulful Rhythm & Blues classics.

Take your pick: Oldies, Rock, American Songbook, Folk and Classical; covers of Elton, Petty, Billy Joel and the Beatles punctuate his original songs with skill and precision.

Jerry’s deep catalog spans decades, often resulting in an impromptu musical journey when Jerry asks the audience to call out favored songs or artists.

Career highlights include sharing the stage with great artists such as Bill Medley of the famed Righteous Brothers, The Drifters and many other recognized performers.

Jerry has had the pleasure to sing in such venues as the Hollywood Bowl, The Troubadour and Anaheim Stadium, working with great touring musicians such as Frank Cotinola (Cher, Jose Feliciano), Greg Leisz (Jackson Browne, Shawn Colvin) and Steve Wood (Kenny Loggins, MacGallivary and IMAX Films).

He has had his original work recorded and published through Warner Brothers/Tamerlane Publishing and Screen Gems Music.

McFarland’s last CD, Voices From The Attic, released by Randolf Media Corp, can be found on iTunes, Amazon and other popular music sites.

Saturday, May 18, guitarist singer/songwriter Dan Vega plays from 6 to 9 p.m. at Bella Vita Ristorante. Vega is a master of his craft and an audience favorite. He is one of the most sought after musicians in the Sedona music scene.

Vega has been around for a long time playing in the Greater Sedona area and people love to watch him perform and listen to his interpretations of popular cover songs and his own original tunes.

Bella Vita Ristorante is located two miles west of the Courtyard by Marriott on 89A near mile marker 368 at 6701 West State Route 89A; bellavitarestaurant.com or call 928-282-4540.