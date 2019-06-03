Trio of June meetings set on Patel Hilton Garden Inn

In response to Village of Oak Creek residents’ concerns regarding the possible rezoning and commercial development of the parcel of land at the southeast corner of Jacks Canyon and SR 179 known as the “Patel property,” a well-attended public forum was conducted May 24 at the Church of the Nazarene.

The meeting was sponsored by the Big Park Planning & Zoning Committee and was opened by P&Z Committee Chairman Mark Moorhead.



It was specifically for the purpose of discussing the Patel property request for rezoning map change case #H18052.

A panel of Yavapai County representatives, including Leah Genovese of Yavapai Development Services, made a presentation that included site plans, the results of a traffic study impact, setback requirements, and architectural renderings of the proposed building, a two-story Hilton Garden Inn. The public was invited to ask questions or make comments but had to write the question in advance on a Request to Speak Form. Each speaker with a request was limited to two minutes.



Notably, this was the first time during May meetings of the Big Park P&Z Zoning Committee or Big Park Regional Coordinating Council that the public had the opportunity to raise questions in a public forum. On May 3, at the Church of the Nazarene, and May 9, at the Village of Oak Creek Fire Station, the Big Park Planning & Zoning Committee and Big Park Regional Coordinating Council respectively, conducted regular business meetings open to the public. Coincidentally, both meetings were chaired by Pastor Jim Cunningham. At the onset of the P&Z Meeting, Mr. Cunningham made clear to the public attendees that the meeting was not participatory for the public, only observational.

The “hot-button” topic was the rezoning issue of the Patel property. There was extensive discussion among the committee members on this subject. However, meeting adjourned with no vote being taken on a specific position regarding the Patel property development, only a decision by the committee to draft a letter proposing categories of stipulation for the applicant to develop the property.

Fast forward to the May 9 BPRCC meeting. The BPRCC did not vote on a resolution re: the Patel property and did not have enough information from the applicant to take a position. However, the intent of the Council is to vote and provide its recommendations to the County by June 13, 2019.

It appeared that the most recent May 24 public forum was conducted largely due to public backlash at the inability to express its concerns at previous meetings.

Important future meetings include the following:

June 13th, 2019, 9 a.m. – BPRCC meeting, VOC Fire Station

June 20th, 2019, 9 a.m. - Yavapai County P&Z Commission Hearing, 10 S. 6th St, Cottonwood

July 17th, 2019, 9 a.m. – Yavapai County Board of Supervisors Meeting, 10 S. 6th St, Cottonwood.