Mon, June 03
Village golfers claim top honors in Red Rock Roundup

Red Rock Roundup overall low net winners: Dawn Bush and Marion Maby. Overall low gross winners: Penny Fischer and Judith Hinds.

Originally Published: June 3, 2019 10:37 a.m.

The theme was Spring Fling for the 51st Red Rock Roundup, a two-person better ball, that was held at Oakcreek Country Club on May 7.

The mood was festive as players decorated hats with flowers and wore floral clothing. The annual women’s golf invitational tournament was played in the rain for most of the round, but the women toughed it out. Finally, as teams were finishing up, the rain stopped.

A well-earned awards luncheon including a mystery raffle followed play.

Awards went to overall low gross, Penny Fischer and Judith Hinds; overall low net, Dawn Bush and Marion Maby; first flight low gross, Donna Cantello and Joanne Puzak; first flight low net, Stephanie Anderson and Michelle Van Hulle; second flight low gross, Candace Garvey and Pamela Lottes; second flight low net, Teresa Busser and Julie Conner; third flight low gross, Sylvia Cortez and Sue Griffin; and finally third flight low net, Carol Meiner and Jane Weinburg.

Players from Antelope Hills, Agave Highlands, Capital Canyon, Continental, Elephant Rocks, Seven Canyons, Talking Rock, Torreon and Quailwood joined those from the host golf club, Oakcreek.

