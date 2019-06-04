Letter: Enough with the constant Main Street Trump parade

Editor:

God bless our highly mobile supporter of our current president. He’s not wishy-washy, and you know right where he stands.

Bless him, that’s his right. Myself, I was and still am a big admirer of our previous president.

Now, if in 2011 I had planted an Obama banner in the back of my truck and led a one-man parade, many, many, many times through our fine city, it would have been fair and balanced, and quite accurate to refer to me as a nincompoop.

Richard Cook

Cottonwood