OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CV Bugle
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Public Notices Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $2.50 a month
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Tue, June 04
Weather  84.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Letter: Free stuff a ‘bad habit’ of the Left

Originally Published: June 4, 2019 2 p.m.

Editor:

The continually expanding list of Democrat presidential candidates for 2020 is now large enough to field two baseball teams and at least one small bullpen.

Based on news releases of those candidates’ views, I calculate the combined political batting average for both teams would be about .000.

Most or all of those hopefuls are promising the electorate lots of free stuff, a bad habit of the left. No solid explanations to may for everything have been made.

Their list of free stuff emanates from the Green New Deal proposed by representative Ocasio-Cortez. The ruin and misery that accompany this impossible to accomplish proposal is endless.

It would surely bankrupt the U.S. many times over, impoverish the taxpaying middle class, collapse job creation, overwhelm social service organizations, destroy personal wealth, and create millions more poverty level citizens.

Most of the 2020 hopefuls parrot some or all of this proposal. How any sane person could consider Rep. A.O.C.’s plan is beyond comprehension.

The ideas of socialism are on parade. Amazing.

The left wing proponents who denigrate capitalism must wear blinders. Capitalism has showered us with so many material blessings we can’t keep track of them.

That says nothing about the elimination of starvation, disease and great swaths of poverty. Capitalism provides opportunities, work and success.

As economic professor Ludwig von Mises said years ago, “If you seek its monument, look around you.”

President Trump has been successful with his promises and actions and has stolen the thunder in advance from Democrat hopefuls.

They have nothing meaningful to run on. Their crazy ideas will never benefit this great republic.

Mark Gettles

Cottonwood

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
TUE
04
Flow Yoga at the Old Town Center for the Arts Studio B
FRI
07
Divorced and Separated Retreat
View More Events...
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News