Nobody injured in motor home fire Saturday on I-17
VERDE VALLEY – Nobody was injured in a motor home fire Saturday on I-17 at milepost 301.
But a motor home and tow vehicle were a total loss, according to Jon Davis, division chief – Community Risk Reduction with the Sedona Fire District.
Sedona Fire crews were dispatched just before 1 p.m. Saturday northbound on I-17. On arrival Sedona Fire’s engine 531 “found a motor home and SUV in tow fully involved with fire,” said David Rodriguez, captain with the Sedona Fire District.
Crews “stretched an attack for fire control; there was extension into the brush on the shoulder which was fuel driven,” Rodriguez said.
According to Rodriguez, crews “quickly extinguished both vehicle fires and ensured that the occupants had exited the motor home and did not have any injuries.”
US Forest Service and Copper Canyon Captain Mike Loza also lent support.
“US Forest Service crews assisted with ensuring that nearby brush that had caught fire was fully extinguished,” Davis said.
