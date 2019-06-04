Obituary: Claudia Diane Ripley 1940-2019

Claudia Diane Ripley, 78 of Cottonwood, passed away on May 27, 2019. She was born on Sept. 29, 1940, in Los Angeles to Clyde Phelix Dickinson and Anna Rose Dickinson.

Claudia attended school in Antelope Valley.



Claudia was a wonderful and loving mother and wife. She enjoyed crafts and made clothes, blankets and afghans.

Claudia was preceded in death by son, William Howard Welt; and brother, Clyde Richard Dickinson. She is survived by her loving husband of 29 years, Johnny O. Ripley; sons, Clyde L. Welt (Shirley) of Cottonwood, Richard D. Welt (Pam) of New Mexico and Walter Edward Welt of California; daughter, Cyndi Diane Welt of Keizer, Oregon; 17 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren.



Services will be held at Westcott Funeral Home in Cottonwood on Friday, June 7, 2019.

Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. with the service to follow at 11 a.m.



Please make a donation in Claudia’s name to a charity of your choice.



