Obituary: Violet Marie Ridgley 1920-2019

Violet Marie Ridgley, 99, of Cottonwood, Arizona, passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019. Violet was born Feb. 6, 1920, in Chase County, Kansas to Wes and Flora King.



She attended school in Burns, Kansas from 1924 - 1940 and then attended South Western College from 1940 - 1941. She was employed at West High School in Phoenix, Arizona.



Violet’s hobbies included gardening, sewing, watching the Phoenix Suns basketball and playing solitaire on the computer. She was a founding member of Camp Verde Christian Church and a member of Verde Valley Christian Church.



She is preceded in death by her parents, Wes and Flora King; her first husband, Frances LeRoy Gerstberger; and her sister, Velma Snyder.

She is survived by her husband, John Ridgley; son, Richard Gerstberger (Cate) of Colorado; daughters, Zenita Osborn (Dave) of Cottonwood, Arizona, and Patrica Spanjer (Keith) of Scottsdale; 11 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren.



Visitation will be held at Camp Verde Christian Church, 621 E. Howards Road, Camp Verde, Arizona, Friday, June 7, 2019 at 1 p.m.

Service to follow at 2 p.m.



Contributions can be made to Camp Verde Christian Church, 621 E. Howards Rd., Camp Verde, Arizona 86322.



