Obituary: Violet Marie Ridgley 1920-2019
Violet Marie Ridgley, 99, of Cottonwood, Arizona, passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019. Violet was born Feb. 6, 1920, in Chase County, Kansas to Wes and Flora King.
She attended school in Burns, Kansas from 1924 - 1940 and then attended South Western College from 1940 - 1941. She was employed at West High School in Phoenix, Arizona.
Violet’s hobbies included gardening, sewing, watching the Phoenix Suns basketball and playing solitaire on the computer. She was a founding member of Camp Verde Christian Church and a member of Verde Valley Christian Church.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Wes and Flora King; her first husband, Frances LeRoy Gerstberger; and her sister, Velma Snyder.
She is survived by her husband, John Ridgley; son, Richard Gerstberger (Cate) of Colorado; daughters, Zenita Osborn (Dave) of Cottonwood, Arizona, and Patrica Spanjer (Keith) of Scottsdale; 11 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held at Camp Verde Christian Church, 621 E. Howards Road, Camp Verde, Arizona, Friday, June 7, 2019 at 1 p.m.
Service to follow at 2 p.m.
Contributions can be made to Camp Verde Christian Church, 621 E. Howards Rd., Camp Verde, Arizona 86322.
An online guestbook is available at www.westcottfuneralhome.com.
Information provided by survivors.
- 38 Special, Great White to headline Cottonwood 2019 Thunder Valley Rally
- Charges dropped against woman accused of planning to smuggle meth to Camp Verde murder suspect
- Obituary: Deborah Susan Newman
- Pursuit ends after suspect drives stolen car over cliff near Prescott, DPS says
- Verde Valley agencies rescue woman on Parson Spring Trail
- Obituary: Michael Robert Sandoval 1982-2019
- Camp Verde man convicted of contracting without license
- Camp Verde’s Jared Barker wins Memorial Day Catfish Contest
- Cold case: Sheriff seeks identity of male skeleton remains
- Camp Verde gives OK to major housing, commercial project off State Route 260
- Camp Verde man dies in two-vehicle accident
- Obituary: Rebecca Ann Durran 1980 -2019
- Camp Verde man convicted of contracting without license
- Driver dies following single-vehicle crash on SR89A outside Jerome
- Attempted kidnapping in Cottonwood
- Local man dies following motorcycle-vehicle crash Sunday on Cornville Road
- Armed neighbor comes to aid of women being attacked by dogs
- Camp Verde gives OK to major housing, commercial project off State Route 260
- High-risk sex offender who cut off ankle bracelet and absconded to Oregon back in Cottonwood
- Registered sex offender arrested for possession of child pornography in Rimrock
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: