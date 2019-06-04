Parking concerns stall redevelopment of Jerome’s Cuban Queen

JEROME -- The owners of Jerome’s Cuban Queen have been told by the town they don’t have a valid parking permit required for their proposed four-bedroom rooming house.

A town letter was sent to the owners, Windy Jones and Josh Lindner, explaining that the variance the previous owners secured for five parking spaces in 2009 could not be transferred to them at the 324 Queen St. property.

The five parking spaces were “contingent” upon the previous applicant’s completion of the building project, Jerome Zoning Administrator Charlotte Page wrote to the owners on May 16.

“Every variance … shall be transferable and shall run with the land only after completion of any authorized structure or structures,” she stated. “That project was never completed by the (former) applicant and the property was later sold,” she said in the letter.

The letter was written after legal advisement from the town’s attorney and meeting in executive session May 9 on the matter between the Jerome Council and Planning and Zoning Commission.

“On the face of the permit, it expressly says: ‘Variance will run with the land upon completion of building project …’” Town Attorney William Sims wrote to the town May 15.

The development of the Cuban Queen Bordello Rooming House in the C-1 Zone first requires a conditional use permit from the town’s Planning and Zoning Commission. However, the scheduled meeting on May 1 never took place.

The previous owners of the property received the parking permits on May 21, 2009, but building plans were never “well defined” to the town, Page said. They never approached the town for a planning and zoning hearing with a formal plan and no building permits were issued, according to her current records, Page said.

The original bordello building collapsed into a pile of bricks on a windy Sunday afternoon in 2017 after a century of debauchery, stories of ghosts and endless photos from passing tourists.

The five parking spaces on the 2009 permit do not specify an exact location, Page said. This means the permit does not designate specific parking spots near the Cuban Queen or at-large parking spots in town parking lots.

The parking spaces are important because parking is difficult to acquire in the former mining community, now a popular tourist magnet, built on steep hills and winding roads.



Many residents and tourists can’t find parking during peak times and the council recently voted to put in six paid parking kiosks to alleviate the problem, in addition to a new residential parking lot.

Jones, the new owner of the Cuban Queen property, said in a recent interview they are proposing to rebuild the one-time bordello in the “style” of the original Cuban Queen, even using scraped bricks from the Cuban Queen that collapsed in 2017.

Jones plans to call it the Cuban Queen Bordello Rooming House if she gains town approval for construction.

The proposed new rooming house will be three stories high and somewhat larger than the original Cuban Queen built a century ago, she said

One more bedroom will be on the middle floor that will have access off Queen Street. This floor will have an art studio and small retail space that will be curated to tell the history of the Cuban Queen and Jerome. The bottom floor will have a fourth bedroom, she explained in an earlier interview.

The town’s letter to Jones and Lindner lists several options for the Cuban Queen owners to pursue.

• They can appeal the decision.

• They can request a new variance from the Board of Adjustment for parking spaces

• They can arrange off-site parking sufficient to support their plan.

• They can petition the town for changes in the zoning ordinance.

In her letter, Page said she was happy to assist them with these options and that William Sims is available to speak to them or their attorney to answer any questions.