Q&A with Verde Valley Teacher of the Week Brittany Miller

CAMP VERDE – It’s been 11 years since Brittany Miller joined the family business.

At least that’s how she explains her career in education.

“My family has been in education for many generations,” said Miller, who teaches second- and third-grade students at Camp Verde’s United Christian School.

Miller admits that education for her was never an aha-moment. But Kathy Holden, principal at the school, considers Miller “an extraordinarily gifted educator.”

“All of her students are engaged all of the time,” Holden said. “She is a humble, kind and quiet teacher who provides exemplary learning experiences to her students.”

Teaching at a Christian school, it’s no wonder that Miller’s favorite part of the job is teaching the Bible.

“I daily get to open up the Word of God and walk students through the truth found in its pages,” Miller said. “I hope to lay the foundation of understanding into who God is and that His sacrifice on the cross was freely given for each child.”

According to Holden, Miller’s “strong foundation” in the Bible, as well as her “beautiful offer of worship and her exceptional teaching abilities make her the large blessing she is at United Christian School.”

At United Christian School the past six years, Miller knows her students and works tirelessly so that all of her students succeed,” Holden said.

Verde Valley Newspapers: Tell us about your teaching style.

Brittany Miller: “All the students. All the time. This mantra was taught to me my first year at UCS by a continuing education program called Branching Out. The classroom tools they offered and the ideas they inspired to reach all students all the time during my classroom instruction has proved invaluable.”

VVN: What do you like least about it?



Miller: Being in the spotlight.

VVN: What you would do if you weren’t a teacher?

Miller: “I don’t know. I can’t imagine not teaching.”

VVN: Tell us something about you that most people don’t know.

Miller: “My mother’s family moved to Arizona in 1917. They have faithfully served the Lord throughout their lives and my grandfather even pastored a church in Sedona for a short while. Though my mother’s family has come and gone, their heart still beats with love for this state and its people. Their heart’s desire has been to see lives changed from the gospel of the Lord Jesus Christ.”