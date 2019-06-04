School Board president confirms only 1 applicant for Mingus superintendent

COTTONWOOD – Mingus Union’s internal search for its next superintendent yielded one applicant, Board President Lori Drake said Tuesday.

That applicant is retired teacher Mike Westcott, who is interning under Acting Superintendent Genie Gee.

According to Drake, “all options” regarding the district’s superintendent for the 2019-2020 school year will be “thoroughly and transparently discussed by the governing board as a whole at our June 11 meeting.”

The district’s deadline for internal candidates to apply for the district’s superintendent opening was midnight, May 30.

In May, Drake said that if the district’s internal search is “not fruitful,” the board could continue its search by first hiring an interim superintendent.

Applicants should possess both a Bachelor’s degree and Master’s degree from an accredited college or university, Master’s plus 30 or Doctorate degree, successful teaching experience and successful administration experience, and be able to perform tasks assigned by the Board of Education, Drake said.

Gee, who on May 14 told the district governing board she wanted to serve solely as the school’s principal, is Mingus Union’s 13th superintendent in the past 19 years.

Gee’s last day as acting superintendent will be June 30. She replaced Penny Hargrove, who served as the district’s superintendent for less than 17 months before she resigned on Nov. 8.