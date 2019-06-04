OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CV Bugle
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Public Notices Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $2.50 a month
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Wed, June 05
Weather  73.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

School Board president confirms only 1 applicant for Mingus superintendent

Mike Westcott

Mike Westcott

mugshot photo
By Bill Helm | BillHelm42
Originally Published: June 4, 2019 2:39 p.m.

COTTONWOOD – Mingus Union’s internal search for its next superintendent yielded one applicant, Board President Lori Drake said Tuesday.

That applicant is retired teacher Mike Westcott, who is interning under Acting Superintendent Genie Gee.

According to Drake, “all options” regarding the district’s superintendent for the 2019-2020 school year will be “thoroughly and transparently discussed by the governing board as a whole at our June 11 meeting.”

The district’s deadline for internal candidates to apply for the district’s superintendent opening was midnight, May 30.

In May, Drake said that if the district’s internal search is “not fruitful,” the board could continue its search by first hiring an interim superintendent.

Applicants should possess both a Bachelor’s degree and Master’s degree from an accredited college or university, Master’s plus 30 or Doctorate degree, successful teaching experience and successful administration experience, and be able to perform tasks assigned by the Board of Education, Drake said.

Gee, who on May 14 told the district governing board she wanted to serve solely as the school’s principal, is Mingus Union’s 13th superintendent in the past 19 years.

Gee’s last day as acting superintendent will be June 30. She replaced Penny Hargrove, who served as the district’s superintendent for less than 17 months before she resigned on Nov. 8.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

At least 1 applicant for Mingus superintendent
Mingus begins search for new superintendent
Genie Gee to step down as Mingus acting superintendent
Westcott leads Mingus’ April school board meeting
Opinion: Gee’s firm resolve restored confidence at Mingus; school board needs to take notice

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
FRI
07
Divorced and Separated Retreat
View More Events...
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News