Tuzigoot Monument closes off ‘Citadel Room’ for extensive repairs

The National Park Service is currently working with a team of archaeologists and historical architects to form a plan to repair the “Citadel Room” at Tuzigoot National Monument in Clarkdale and make it safe for visitors once again. VVN file photo

Originally Published: June 4, 2019 2:18 p.m.

CLARKDALE -- Known as the “Citadel Room” to archeologists, the top room of Tuzigoot Pueblo was reconstructed in 1934, shortly after the excavation.

Since then, visitors have had the opportunity to enter and observe our interpretation of what a fully constructed room may have looked like.

Access to the rooftop provides a unique perspective of this once thriving hilltop village.

Due to extensive weather and moisture damage, the Citadel Room will be closed for repairs for an unknown period of time.

The National Park Service is currently working with a team of archaeologists and historical architects to form a plan to repair the room and make it safe for visitors once again.

The rest of the pueblo loop trail as well as all other monument trails will remain open during construction.

Tuzigoot National Monument is located at 25 Tuzigoot Road, Clarkdale.

For additional information, call our visitor center at 928-634-5564 or visit www.nps.gov/tuzi.

