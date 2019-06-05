Verde Connect to share possible connector routes at two open houses
Yavapai County and the Federal Highway Administration are considering a potential connector roadway and bridge across the Verde River that would connect the northern portion of the Yavapai-Apache Nation and the Town of Camp Verde to SR 260.
The project would be funded – in part – by a $25 million Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development grant for a new bridge over the Verde River, a bridge that would be part of that connector road.
The county is calling the project Verde Connect.
On June 11, then again on June 12, Yavapai County will solicit public feedback on eight options the county has identified through public input and technical analysis it has collected since June 2018.
Eight options
Of the eight options, two are not recommended by the county, and a third is to not build the road, but instead to work on projects “currently included in local transportation programs would continue to be developed.”
Of the five recommended options, each utilizes Beaverhead Flat Road as a connector, with two options also using Coury Drive, two using Old HWY 279 and one using Thousand Trails Road.
Three of the five options would use existing roundabouts on SR 260. But the two options using Old HWY 279, according to Yavapai County District 3 Supervisor Randy Garrison, would require a new roundabout on SR 260.
Soliciting feedback
All of the open house materials, including the meeting boards/eight options, a draft agency coordination plan, draft purpose and need memorandum, and alternatives roll plot, are available at verdeconnect.com/community-meetings.
Each of the meetings will be open house format, according to Yavapai County Assistant Public Works Director Roger McCormick, and both meetings will include the same information.
At the meetings, display materials will present updated information, illustrate potential alternative routes under consideration, and explain the criteria that will be used to compare them.
Project team members will be available to discuss the project one-one-one with members of the public. The county will also solicit feedback on the different alternatives, McCormick said.
Anyone who cannot attend an open house is encouraged to provide comments by June 30 through the website, or call 602-750-7139.
The June 11 open house will be held at 6 p.m. at the Cottonwood Recreation Center, located at 150 S 6th St.
The June 12 open house will be held at 6 p.m. at Camp Verde Unified School District’s Multi-Use Complex, located at 280 Camp Lincoln Road.
