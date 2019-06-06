Camp Verde Parks & Rec briefs: Next Diamondbacks road trip set for July

Camp Verde Parks & Recreation announces another trip to see our Arizona Diamondbacks play the Milwaukee Brewers, Sunday July 21.

The bus leaves at 10:30 a.m. en route to our air-conditioned seats in Section 111, down the right field line, just a short walk from our bus. Relax in the bus for the drive home after the fun at the game. Don’t miss out, get your seats by July 8.

We have 2 other games left this season so you’re sure to find at least one you can’t miss. The San Francisco Giants are in town Sunday August 18 and our last trip is against the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday September 14 when the bus leaves at 2:30 in the afternoon.

Cost for each trip is $55 per person, which includes a seat in Section 111 and transportation. Register on-line at https://campverde.sportsiteslabs.com/player , or the click the blue Register Now button on our Facebook page “Town of Camp Verde Parks & Recreation” or find a link on our homepage at campverde.az.gov .

Contact Camp Verde Parks & Recreation at 395 S. Main St., parks@campverde.az.gov or (928 )554-0828 for more information or reservations.

Play ball!

Camp Verde summer day camp opens

Summer Day Camp at Camp Verde Parks & Recreation opened Monday June 3 for our second year!



Come join our American Camp Association accredited camp for a summer of fun for kids completing Kindergarten through sixth grade.

Camp runs Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. until July 26 except for July 4. Come for a week or come for a day and enjoy the fun of weekly field trips, swim days at the pool and movies and project at the Library.

In addition, enjoy outdoor fun and sports on the field as well as indoor sports opportunities in the air-conditioned Gym, arts and crafts projects and guest speakers.

Camp Verde Parks & Rec Day Camp is for youth who attended kindergarten to sixth grade during the 2018-19 school year. Cost per camper is $90 per week or $20 per day. Campers may attend on a daily basis but preference will be given to those registering for whole weeks and pre-registration is required. Campers bring their lunch and snacks and staff brings the fun.

Parks & Recreation staff worked with the American Camp Association to earn accreditation last year to ensure that we provide a safe and enjoyable experience for all campers and that all areas of concern are addressed. The ACA is the only national organization offering accreditation for all types of camps.

Their nearly 300 comprehensive standards covering all aspects of camp operation ensure a fun and safe camp experience. Standards include site and program safety, staff screening and training, operational management as well as programming evaluation. An on onsite visit from ACA professionals last summer and an extensive review of how Camp Verde addresses the standards means peace of mind for parents, kids and staff.

Come join us for weekly fieldtrips, games, guest speakers, sports, trips to the Library, movies, indoor and outdoor activities, arts & crafts and lots of camp fun. There is a link for weekly registration on our Parks & Recreation home page at campverde.az.gov or our Facebook page – Town of Camp Verde Parks & Recreation, just click the blue Book Now button.

Daily registration needs to be done at the office. Registration is limited to 30 kids per day so don’t miss out.

More information is available at the Parks & Recreation office at 395 S. Main Street or call (928) 554-0828.