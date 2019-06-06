OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CV Bugle
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Public Notices Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $2.50 a month
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Thu, June 06
Weather  77.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Commentary -- Highway realities in Arizona: Bring plenty of water and pack a lunch

Judy Bluhm

Judy Bluhm

Around the Bluhmin’ Town: Judy Bluhm
Originally Published: June 6, 2019 3:34 p.m.

It happened again. I was stuck in the misery on I-17 over Memorial Day weekend. What should have been an easy drive became the nightmare called “going nowhere fast” for more hours than I care to consider.

Not traveling at the peak hours of commute during a holiday weekend, I foolishly thought I could make it from Anthem to Prescott in a few hours. Oh, that was before the long delay that caused more than a few folks to “lose it” on the freeway.

There were long lines of vehicles held hostage going north. Monday, the southbound drivers on I-17 didn’t fare much better.

All sorts of human behavior and frustrations were exposed. Raw nerves. Honking horns. Tempers flailing. People, pets and machines stopped or crawling at a snail’s pace. Stuck with no way out. The desperation of a traffic jam is horrific.

One trucker stopped his big rig and went walking up the side of the freeway, cussing under his breath. Lots of people did this. Just parked, got out and walked. Where? Why? The trucker came back to his cab muttering that ADOT stands for “Arizona Derelicts of Transportation.” Drama and chaos ensued.

People had to go to the bathroom! One man held a blanket over his wife while she went potty on the side of the road. Dogs were barking. Babies were crying.

One young lady was weeping because she was going to a wedding in Prescott and was not going to make it. A lady in front of me said her elderly father was very ill in the car and was asking if anyone was a nurse or doctor.

State Troopers, where art thou? When stuck in traffic for hours there are many victims. People don’t always bring enough water. Sometimes not their medicines. Babies run out of milk or formula. People get thirsty, hungry, hot, faint and have to go to the bathroom! Oh Lordy help us when we are eating jam on the freeway.

There were things to laugh at while stopped. A man and woman sang at the side of the road, “We Shall Overcome.” One lady walked her yellow Labrador on the side of the road, and the dog stopped and lifted his leg on about a dozen cars. Well some of us thought it was funny.

In a hurry? Beware of freeways because once you are stuck there is no way out of the mess in front of you. Worse, you will be left to wonder what is happening because it is unlikely you will get helpful information about what is causing the big hold-up.

Dear Readers, before you get on the interstate, bring plenty of water and don’t forget your medicine. Pack a lunch. Do not carry perishables in the car because anything and everything can melt in a few hours. Maybe learn to sing a song. And take a bathroom break before leaving home, because squatting on the side of the freeway is a “road too far” for most of us to travel.

Judy Bluhm is a writer and a local realtor. Have a comment or a story? Email Judy at judy@judybluhm.com.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Around the Bluhmin’ Town: Happy Mother’s Day
Around the Bluhmin’ town: Becoming one with the paintbrush
Commentary: Spring a season for faith, hope, enthusiasm
Opinion: A weekend for solemn remembrance
Lawmaker proposes wrong-way spikes to stop drivers

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
FRI
07
Divorced and Separated Retreat
TUE
11
Flow Yoga at the Old Town Center for the Arts Studio B
View More Events...
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News