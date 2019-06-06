OFFERS
Thu, June 06
Weather  77.0° weather icon
Dismissal of charges against Cher Loken 'in the interest of justice'

Cher Loken

Cher Loken

mugshot photo
By Bill Helm | BillHelm42
Originally Published: June 6, 2019 2:06 p.m.

CAMP VERDE – On May 28, charges were officially dismissed – without prejudice – against Mesa resident Cher Loken who was arrested for attempting to smuggle methamphetamine to a man charged with murder.

Monday, Yavapai County Chief Deputy Attorney Dennis McGrane said that “in the interest of justice,” after “further review of the evidence,” the state “had elected to not move forward” with charges against Loken.

With charges dismissed without prejudice, the state could again bring these charges against Loken.

McGrane also said that “there’s nobody else” who the county is “filing charges against.”

Loken who was arrested in August 2017 for attempting to smuggle methamphetamine to 30-year-old Levi Jones, currently in the Camp Verde Detention Center, charged with the 2016 murder of “Kyle” John Warren Silva.

















