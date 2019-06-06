Dismissal of charges against Cher Loken ‘in the interest of justice’
CAMP VERDE – On May 28, charges were officially dismissed – without prejudice – against Mesa resident Cher Loken who was arrested for attempting to smuggle methamphetamine to a man charged with murder.
Monday, Yavapai County Chief Deputy Attorney Dennis McGrane said that “in the interest of justice,” after “further review of the evidence,” the state “had elected to not move forward” with charges against Loken.
With charges dismissed without prejudice, the state could again bring these charges against Loken.
McGrane also said that “there’s nobody else” who the county is “filing charges against.”
Loken who was arrested in August 2017 for attempting to smuggle methamphetamine to 30-year-old Levi Jones, currently in the Camp Verde Detention Center, charged with the 2016 murder of “Kyle” John Warren Silva.
- Charges dropped against woman accused of planning to smuggle meth to Camp Verde murder suspect
- Obituary: Deborah Susan Newman
- Obituary: Michael Robert Sandoval 1982-2019
- Letter: Enough with the constant Main Street Trump parade
- Police seek public’s help in locating fugitive Seth Backus
- Cold case: Sheriff seeks identity of male skeleton remains
- APS electric inspections delay opening of Magic Wok in Camp Verde
- Can You Help? Sheriff’s Office looks for items stolen from Cornville home
- Verde Ranch ‘on track’ for Aug. 1 opening
- 38 Special, Great White to headline Cottonwood 2019 Thunder Valley Rally
- Obituary: Rebecca Ann Durran 1980 -2019
- Camp Verde man convicted of contracting without license
- Driver dies following single-vehicle crash on SR89A outside Jerome
- Attempted kidnapping in Cottonwood
- Armed neighbor comes to aid of women being attacked by dogs
- Camp Verde gives OK to major housing, commercial project off State Route 260
- High-risk sex offender who cut off ankle bracelet and absconded to Oregon back in Cottonwood
- Registered sex offender arrested for possession of child pornography in Rimrock
- Local man dies following motorcycle-vehicle crash Sunday on Cornville Road
- Sen. McCain’s family dog dies in ‘freak’ accident
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
FRI
07
|
Divorced and Separated Retreat
|
TUE
11
|
Flow Yoga at the Old Town Center for the Arts Studio B
|
View More Events...