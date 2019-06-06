Mingus softball loads up on Grand Canyon Region honors
After their strong season, Mingus Union softball had a slew of players receive recognition from the Grand Canyon Region.
Eight Marauders won awards, were on the All-Region teams or were honorable mention, led by Region Offensive Player of the Year senior Maddie Bejarano and Region Coach of the Year John Brown.
Junior catcher Jasmine Shults, Bejarano and senior Lexi Ough were first team All-Grand Canyon.
Sophomore pitcher Chloe Shults, freshman pitcher Alexis Ayersman and senior third baseman Lacey Saravo were second team All-Region and junior outfielder Dylan Sweeney was honorable mention.
Jasmine Shults and Sweeney were second team last year and Ough was honorable mention.
This year Caitlynn Neal of Bradshaw Mountain (Region Defensive Player of the Year) and Kaitlyn Snopek from Coconino (Region Player of the Year) won the other awards.
