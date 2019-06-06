Obituary: Carl Dennis Rowe 1953-2019
Carl Dennis Rowe passed away following a motorcycle accident near his home in Cornville, Arizona, May 5, 2019.
He was born Sept. 17, 1953, the son of Wendell Rowe and Candace (Ostrander) Rowe.
He is survived by his wife Tracee Rowe; his two sons Jim and Dustin; and siblings Bob, Chuck, Richard and David.
He owned/operated Young Builders Roofing for many years in Phoenix Arizona.
He was a private pilot (QS-MX, C-172, 182, 206, 336, Rans S7, Kitfox), survived two plane crashes (3431S/9455G) and a motorcycle accident in his youth.
He loved to live on the edge and push life to the limits.
Information provided by survivors.
- Charges dropped against woman accused of planning to smuggle meth to Camp Verde murder suspect
- Obituary: Deborah Susan Newman
- Obituary: Michael Robert Sandoval 1982-2019
- Letter: Enough with the constant Main Street Trump parade
- Police seek public’s help in locating fugitive Seth Backus
- Cold case: Sheriff seeks identity of male skeleton remains
- APS electric inspections delay opening of Magic Wok in Camp Verde
- Can You Help? Sheriff’s Office looks for items stolen from Cornville home
- Verde Ranch ‘on track’ for Aug. 1 opening
- 38 Special, Great White to headline Cottonwood 2019 Thunder Valley Rally
- Obituary: Rebecca Ann Durran 1980 -2019
- Camp Verde man convicted of contracting without license
- Driver dies following single-vehicle crash on SR89A outside Jerome
- Attempted kidnapping in Cottonwood
- Armed neighbor comes to aid of women being attacked by dogs
- Camp Verde gives OK to major housing, commercial project off State Route 260
- High-risk sex offender who cut off ankle bracelet and absconded to Oregon back in Cottonwood
- Registered sex offender arrested for possession of child pornography in Rimrock
- Local man dies following motorcycle-vehicle crash Sunday on Cornville Road
- Sen. McCain’s family dog dies in ‘freak’ accident
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: