Obituary: Carl Dennis Rowe 1953-2019

Carl Dennis Rowe passed away following a motorcycle accident near his home in Cornville, Arizona, May 5, 2019.

He was born Sept. 17, 1953, the son of Wendell Rowe and Candace (Ostrander) Rowe.





He is survived by his wife Tracee Rowe; his two sons Jim and Dustin; and siblings Bob, Chuck, Richard and David.





He owned/operated Young Builders Roofing for many years in Phoenix Arizona.

He was a private pilot (QS-MX, C-172, 182, 206, 336, Rans S7, Kitfox), survived two plane crashes (3431S/9455G) and a motorcycle accident in his youth.

He loved to live on the edge and push life to the limits.



