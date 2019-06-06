OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CV Bugle
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Public Notices Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $2.50 a month
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Thu, June 06
Weather  77.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Universe of stories at Clark Memorial library

When the Clark Memorial Library closes out this year’s Summer Reading Program on July 25, James Reid will juggle and will talk about juggling in space, space navigation with gyroscopes, and he will also juggle books. VVN/Bill Helm

When the Clark Memorial Library closes out this year’s Summer Reading Program on July 25, James Reid will juggle and will talk about juggling in space, space navigation with gyroscopes, and he will also juggle books. VVN/Bill Helm

Originally Published: June 6, 2019 2:04 p.m.

CLARKDALE – Children of all ages can still sign up for Clark Memorial Library’s summer reading program, A Universe of Stories.

Through July 25 – though closed on July 4 – story time is from1 p.m. until 2 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, with special reading program events starting at 2 p.m. Thursdays beginning June 13, including birds, bugs, music, and a juggler who juggles books.

The library’s summer reading program is designed to keep children reading during summer vacation. Anyone who registers is eligible for prizes.

For more information, call 928-634-5423 or visit the library’s webpage at ycfld.org/clarkdale, or the Friends of Clark Memorial Library’s webpage at friendsofcml.org.

Clark Memorial Library is located at 39 N. Ninth St., in the Clarkdale Town Center. Hours are from 1 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and from 8 a.m. until noon on Friday.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Space, STEM theme part of this year’s summer reading program
Clarkdale-Jerome budget offers 10-percent teacher salary increase
Clark Memorial Library "Summer Reading & Story Time"
Camp Verde Library kicks off Summer Reading Program with Jerome Ukulele Orchestra
Letter: Everyone in Clarkdale knows: ‘It’s happening at Clark Memorial Library’

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
FRI
07
Divorced and Separated Retreat
TUE
11
Flow Yoga at the Old Town Center for the Arts Studio B
View More Events...
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News