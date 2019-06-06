Universe of stories at Clark Memorial library

CLARKDALE – Children of all ages can still sign up for Clark Memorial Library’s summer reading program, A Universe of Stories.

Through July 25 – though closed on July 4 – story time is from1 p.m. until 2 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, with special reading program events starting at 2 p.m. Thursdays beginning June 13, including birds, bugs, music, and a juggler who juggles books.

The library’s summer reading program is designed to keep children reading during summer vacation. Anyone who registers is eligible for prizes.

For more information, call 928-634-5423 or visit the library’s webpage at ycfld.org/clarkdale, or the Friends of Clark Memorial Library’s webpage at friendsofcml.org.

Clark Memorial Library is located at 39 N. Ninth St., in the Clarkdale Town Center. Hours are from 1 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and from 8 a.m. until noon on Friday.