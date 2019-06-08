Jerome once again searching for town zoning administrator

JEROME -- Charlotte Page has resigned as the Jerome town zoning administrator, confirmed town manager Candace Gallagher Friday. Page has accepted a position with Yavapai County, Gallagher said.

Yavapai County Supervisor Randy Garrison Friday said Page will work for the Clerk of the Superior Court starting June 17.

Page was hired in Jerome as the full-time zoning administrator in October 2018. At the time, she was already serving as interim zoning administrator after Kyle Dabney resigned the previous June.

Unlike some past zoning administrators, Page is a local. One sentiment shared among members of council was to keep someone long-term in the position.

Dabney was hired when he was the manager at Boat Rentals of America in Phoenix in November 2016, but he had a bachelor’s degree in geographic science and urban planning from Northern Arizona University as well as an internship with Coconino County Community Development.

Previously, Zoning Administrator Al Sengstock had been working part-time remotely from his residence of Florida. Town officials had expressed their desire to locate a local employee to better serve Jerome residents.

A Facebook post on the Town of Jerome page Thursday is already seeking a new zoning administrator.

“Town of Jerome seeks full-time zoning administrator provide zoning administration, code enforcement, field work and technical office duties. Successful candidate will work with the Planning and Zoning Commission, Design Review Board and Board of Adjustment, and attend evening meetings as needed… Direct experience with Zoning Code enforcement is highly desirable. Salary $42,000 to $50,000, depending on qualifications.”

At the October 2018 confirmation meeting, current mayor and council member Alex Barber, praised Page’s good work. The rest of council felt the same.

“For an individual to step up when the previous person stepped down … to catch on as quickly as you did is impressive,” said then Vice Mayor Jay Kinsella.

“We’ve seen what happens,” said former Jerome Mayor Frank Vander Horst at that meeting. “We get maybe a year and then have to start the process all over.”