Obituary Cherie Dee Lederer 1948-2019
Cherie Dee Lederer passed-over peacefully in her Camp Verde Airpark home on May 24, 2019, at the age of 70.
Born Nov. 25, 1948, and raised in Lincoln, Nebraska, she obtained a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Nebraska.
She also obtained her pilot’s license and enjoyed flying with her late husband, Louis “Frank” Lederer.
They moved to Camp Verde, Arizona, in 1993 and built a home and hanger at Montezuma Heights Airpark where they lived within a community of pilots and made life-long friends.
She mastered many hobbies but most enjoyed quilting and the joy of many happy hours with the ‘sewing ladies.’ She was honest, humble, patient and generous. She raised two daughters and was graced to have many grandchildren.
Her cremated remains will be placed next to her husband at Lincoln Memorial Park and Funeral Home.
Condolences may conveyed at buelerfuneralhome.com
Information provided by survivors.
